Reports for August 2017 are showing that the hotel construction pipeline in the United States is projected to display an 8.8 percent increase in the number of rooms that are under contract as compared to August 2016, which represents a significant bump for that period.

While an 8.8 percent increase over that time period is significant for any country, it is especially relevant given that this particular country is the United States, which is the largest hotel market in the world. According to numbers from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, as of August 1, 2017, there were a grand total of more than half a million rooms for nearly 5,000 hotel projects that fell into one of the following categories: under construction, planning, pre-opening, pre-planning, or vision.

The concentration of markets that these projects fell into is also quite diverse. One of the greatest strengths of the U.S. market is that it has a wide range of cities that offer different experiences for visitors, from the businesses travelers who flock to Dallas to those intrigued by fame and fortune who enjoy visiting Los Angeles.

Up and coming major tourist destinations are also well represented in the thriving project pipeline, with developers continuing to invest heavily in places like Austin, Texas, Portland, Oregon, and Nashville, Tennessee.

With all that in mind, let's take a look now at three of the must-know projects that are currently in the U.S. project pipeline.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

This 1,504-room beauty is currently slated to make its debut in late 2018, and when it does it will be located in Aurora, Colorado, which is near Denver, and it will features 1,800 acres of a mixed use, master planned community that is just 15 miles from the city's downtown and only minutes away from the airport. The Gaylord Entertainment Center will be part of this development, and in addition to all those rooms, it will also boast 400,000 square feet of exhibition space for meeting, as well as an atrium with a panoramic view of the Rocky Mountains [MORE INFO…]

Fifth Avenue Landing

This development, which is slated to have 1,396 rooms once it is complete, will be located in sunny San Diego, California. The proposal for this project, which is currently in the planning stage, was submitted by the Port of San Diego for 5th Avenue Landing along the San Diego Bayfront. In addition to grand hotel, it will boast a location between the Convention Center and the San Diego Bay with an expanded marina, new public open spaces, and viewing plazas [MORE INFO…]

8th and Howell – Hyatt Regency

This hotel, which is slated to have 1,264 rooms when it debuts, is currently under construction, with plans that call for it to make its debut in the third quarter of 2018. This property is specifically designed to complement the soon to be completed expansion of the Washington State Convention Center [MORE INFO…]

