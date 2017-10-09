The African Hotel Report 2017 Rwanda – 8.8% up in 8 years
"That values have increased in 2017 despite the large influx of new supply in the last two years is testament to the confidence that investors have in the stability of the government and the overall investment climate" said David Harper, the report's author.
Rwanda is held out by many as a beacon across Africa for property investment. With an Ease of Doing Business rating of 67 (out of 189) and Property Rights Protection rating ranked at 28 (out of 145) investors have found the climate conducive to property deals. The Government's concentration on providing infrastructure, reducing 'red tape' and stamping out corruption has all enabled foreign investors to feel confident in the country's future. 4 new branded hotels with 544 rooms are planned for Kigali.
"This report shows that the hotel industry in Africa is still a very good investment, despite the cyclical nature of the property market. However, good advice is vital to help ensure you make the most of this very promising investment opportunity and avoid some of the potential pitfalls that can ensnare the less experienced hotel investor"
Hotel Partners Africa is a collaboration between a highly proactive team of specialists who have created a one-stop shop to advise and serve clients in the hospitality sector throughout sub-Saharan Africa. We have built long-standing relationships with branded hotel chains, developers, fund managers and property owners. In the complex world of hotel development and management, HPA will guide a client through the processes and requirements for satisfying funders, managing risk, overseeing cost efficient and fit-for-purpose construction, contract negotiation with operators, asset management, valuation, sales and acquisitions.
About the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF)
AHIF is the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. It is organised by Bench Events (www.benchevents.com), who has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Bench Events' mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide.
Contact
David Harper
Send Email
About Bench Events
Global event organiser Bench Events has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Market leading annual conferences include the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) in Dubai, now in its 13th year, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) the new Asia Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference (AHTIC), The Summit in London and the Latin American Hotel & Tourism Investment Conferences (SAHIC). Bench Events" extensive portfolio also includes the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) in Dubai and AviaDev, designed to promote the future air connectivity in Africa. Bench Events" mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide. www.benchevents.com