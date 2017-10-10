Horwath HTL Germany have produced our latest market report about the serviced apartment market in Germany.

Being a hybrid of the residential apartment sector and the hotel market, serviced apartments have entered the accommodation market recently and shown great potential in Europe, especially in Germany. As business travellers seek alternatives to standard hotel products and as the number of permanent commuters grows, the demand for temporary living is constantly increasing. By 2019, the German market shows growth potential by +40%, which makes serviced apartments an attractive and promising product for the hospitality market.

Download the report here.