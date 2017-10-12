LONDON -- STR's preliminary September 2017 data for hotels in Hong Kong indicates rate-driven performance growth.

Based on daily data from September, Hong Kong reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +3.1%

Demand: +3.6%

Occupancy: +0.5% to 86.6%

Average daily rate (ADR): +4.0% to HKD1,366.85

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +4.5% to HKD1,184.03

Despite notable supply growth, this was Hong Kong's first RevPAR increase for a September since 2013. Statistics from the Hong Kong Tourism Board show that arrivals from Mainland China increased 1.9% for the August year-to-date time period.

STR will release full September 2017 results later this month.

