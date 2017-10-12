STR: Preliminary September data for Berlin hotels
Based on daily data from September, Berlin reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +2.0%
- Demand: +0.2%
- Occupancy: -1.7% to 88.5%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -7.9% to EUR121.73
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -9.6% to EUR107.73
STR analysts attribute Berlin's performance declines to an off year for the biennial InnoTrans trade fair for transport technology. Last year's fair helped the market's RevPAR increase more than 100% during the four days it was held in September.
STR will release full September 2017 results later this month.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.