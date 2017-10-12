LONDON -- STR's preliminary September 2017 data for Berlin, Germany, indicates an overall performance decline.

Based on daily data from September, Berlin reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +2.0%

Demand: +0.2%

Occupancy: -1.7% to 88.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): -7.9% to EUR121.73

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -9.6% to EUR107.73

STR analysts attribute Berlin's performance declines to an off year for the biennial InnoTrans trade fair for transport technology. Last year's fair helped the market's RevPAR increase more than 100% during the four days it was held in September.

STR will release full September 2017 results later this month.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email