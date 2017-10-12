STR: Preliminary September data for Jeddah hotels
Based on daily data from September, Jeddah reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +14.2%
- Demand: +18.2%
- Occupancy: +3.5% to 70.2%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +12.3% to SAR1,218.79
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +16.2% to SAR855.49
STR analysts note that these performance increases are in comparison with a very weak September 2016. Jeddah recorded particularly strong performance levels during the IDC CIO summit, with RevPAR growth above 100% for 27-28 September.
STR will release full September 2017 results later this month.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.