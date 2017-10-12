LONDON -- STR's preliminary September 2017 data for hotels in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, indicates strong performance growth.

Based on daily data from September, Jeddah reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +14.2%

Demand: +18.2%

Occupancy: +3.5% to 70.2%

Average daily rate (ADR): +12.3% to SAR1,218.79

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +16.2% to SAR855.49

STR analysts note that these performance increases are in comparison with a very weak September 2016. Jeddah recorded particularly strong performance levels during the IDC CIO summit, with RevPAR growth above 100% for 27-28 September.

STR will release full September 2017 results later this month.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email