STR: Preliminary September data for London hotels
Based on daily data from September, London reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +3.9%
- Demand: +2.3%
- Occupancy: -1.6% to 86.9%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.0% to GBP165.39
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -0.6% to GBP143.69
London's hotel supply continues to grow and pressure the market's occupancy levels. STR analyst note that demand (rooms sold) was likely boosted by the biennial Defence and Security Equipment International fair (12-15 September), which was estimated to host more than 34,000 attendees. September was London's 11th consecutive month of ADR growth.
STR will release full September 2017 results later this month.
