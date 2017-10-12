The project pipelines for some of the sunniest locations in the Western Hemisphere are booming, as Mexico and the Caribbean enjoy a surge of investments in the hospitality industry.

Mexico, which ranks among the ten most popular countries for tourists in the entire world, currently has a grand total of 77 projects in its pipeline, while the Caribbean region has a total of 91, according to numbers from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database. This includes properties that are currently under construction or in the planning, vision, pre-planning, or pre-opening phases. The grand total of rooms in the pipeline is more than 17,000, which means that the two regions combined are demonstrating a 24.4 percent increase year-to-year, at least based on the number of coming rooms. However, it remains to be seen what effect, if any, the sizeable hurricanes and earthquakes that have recently beset both regions will have on the booming project pipeline.

Whatever the effect, it's likely safe to assume that it won't be long before tourists return to the world class beaches found in countries like Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. With that in mind, let's take a look at five projects that will soon be making their debuts in the region.

Pageant Beach Hotel – Cayman Islands

Although the name is not yet decided upon, this special hotel will boast a 10th-floor bar and grill with an outside glass elevator, four swimming pools (including a rooftop infinity pool), five outdoor beachfront and poolside restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness facility, a landscaped boardwalk, children's center and 30,000 square feet of conference facilities. With a slated opening date in early 2020, this hotel will have 450 rooms. [MORE INFO…]

Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Kitts – St. Kitts

Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Kitts will be located in Pelican Bay, which is a private cove nestled on seven acres on the Caribbean side of this island. Once completed in early 2018, this 226-room hotel will offer access to main roads, downtown attractions and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. The condo-hotel complex will include six towers, 3,847 square feet of meeting space, an infinity pool, a fitness center, spa and kids' club. The new accommodations will also offer the brand's signature features such as the elaborate atrium environment, where guests will have full access to complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast and more. [MORE INFO…]

Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana Resort – Dominican Republic

This 168-room hotel is slated for completion at the end of this year. It's important to note that Hideaway at Royalton Luxury Resorts have become a top choice among adult travelers seeking superior accommodations, premium service and gourmet dining in popular beachfront destinations such as Cancun, Jamaica, St. Lucia and now the Dominican Republic. [MORE INFO…]

Westin Monterrey – Mexico

With 180-rooms and an opening date slated for the third quarter of 2018, this hotel will be part of Punto Valle, Monterrey's most exclusive neighborhood, which also features high end offices and upscale restaurants that cater to international and national business travelers as well as the city's most affluent residents. [MORE INFO…]

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort

With 639 rooms and an opening set for the second quarter of 2018, the Sandos Caracol Eco Resort will be one of the nicest beach experiences available in beautiful Playa del Carmen. [MORE INFO…]

More information on Mexico hotel projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email