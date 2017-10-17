Performance

STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for September 2017

LONDON -- STR's September 2017 Pipeline Report shows 164,497 rooms in 574 hotel projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 55,349 rooms in 299 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 3.4% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with September 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 96,694 rooms in 302 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.