STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for September 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 3.4% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with September 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 96,694 rooms in 302 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 2.7% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with September 2016. In the In Construction phase, Africa reported 27,096 rooms in 152 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 6.6% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
