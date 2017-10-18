Following the great success of Horwath HTL's European Hotels Chains Report, we are pleased to launch the LATAM and Caribbean Hotels & Chains Report 2017. We are confident this report will shed light on each important market, providing transparency and significant help to anyone working in the industry.

"The goal behind this report was to try and accurately shed light on the current hotel situation and see how each market is evolving. Investors need transparency and brands need to know what the competitive landscape looks like." James Chappell, Horwath HTL Global Business Director

