There is a certain progression that takes place in the hospitality industry when a country becomes a vibrant space for business. First, tourists begin to flock there in increased numbers, thus raising demand for hotels. This draws interest from multiple global brands, which is the second step in the progression. Last, the investors begin to match the interest from the brands, thereby raising the country's profile in global hospitality.

One of the most recent countries where this progression has been in evidence is Poland, which began building its reputation as a destination for visitors from America, France, the United Kingdom and even Asia some years ago. Industry experts have described Poland's investment market as being still in its infancy phases, but one that displays much potential, driven by a wide range of factors such as the improvement of hotel indicators, the presence of more major hotel chains, the enhancement of the country's meetings and conference industry, improvements to the road and rail infrastructure there, and favorable property prices as compared to other nearby European markets such as London, Paris, and Munich.

Poland's rise is perhaps best evidenced by InterContinental Hotels Group signing a franchise agreement to open the first Staybridge Suites in Poland back in August, which marks the brand's eighth property in the European continent. Marriott International also recently opened the Sopot Marriott Resort and Spa there, establishing it as one of the country's largest spa resorts.

Those are signs of hotel growth, obviously, but the signs of increased interest of tourist have been building even longer, perhaps as far back as 2012 when the country hosted the UEFA Euro 2012 football tournament alongside the Ukraine. Experts estimate that from 2012 to 2016, tourist numbers in Poland increased by as much as 46 percent, meaning the traffic rose to nearly 19.6 million visitors, with overnight stays going from 24.9 million in 2012 to 37.2 million in 2016, which marks a 10.6 percent increase by year.

With that in mind, it's time for all savvy hotel owners and operators to stay abreast of the major hotel openings in Poland. Let's take a look at some of the most notable:

Hotel Ibis Styles Warsaw

This hotel is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2019, and when it opens its doors it will feature 468 new rooms for guests. It's a stylish construction to be sure, one that has been masterminded by the Polish real estate company Adept Investment. [MORE INFO…]

Hotel Deo

Located at Chmielna Stagiewna on scenic Spichrzów Island, Hotel Deo is scheduled to open its doors to guests in the second quarter of 2018, featuring 374 rooms for visitors when it does. [MORE INFO…]

Dobosz Hotel Blue

This new hotel in Swinoujscie is currently under construction, with a scheduled opening date some time in the second quarter of 2018. It will have 305 rooms for guests and a stylish, modern exterior design, as well as luxurious accommodations inside. [MORE INFO…]

More information about Poland Hotel Projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

