Homewood Suites by Hilton Debuts New Hotel in Arlington
All Suite Hotel Brings 101 New Suites to Dallas Area
Developed and owned by DPG Bravado, LLC, Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South complements the city's growth and vibrant tourism market.
The new hotel offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with a fitness center, outdoor pool and putting green. The hotel also offers two flexible meeting or event rooms that can accommodate 80 guests.
Located off of Interstate 20 and Collins at 4550 Waxwing Drive, Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South provides guests convenient access to nearby attractions including AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, Six Flags Amusement Park and Arlington Convention Center. The Grand Prairie Premium Outlets and Arlington Highlands are also located nearby. Guests can also take a short drive to either downtown Dallas or Fort Worth, where a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options await.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South or call +1 817 465 4663.
Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.
*SOURCE: Dallas News
**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.