ARLINGTON, Texas and MCLEAN, Va. -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South. Offering 101 new suites, the hotel continues the brand's robust expansion after reaching its 400thopening milestone.

"Dallas continues to see dramatic growth in population for both the state of Texas and the country*," said David Henderson, general manager. "Our convenient hotel offers visitors to the growing area comfortable and value-driven accommodations with amenities when traveling for business or leisure."

Developed and owned by DPG Bravado, LLC, Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South complements the city's growth and vibrant tourism market.

The new hotel offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with a fitness center, outdoor pool and putting green. The hotel also offers two flexible meeting or event rooms that can accommodate 80 guests.

Located off of Interstate 20 and Collins at 4550 Waxwing Drive, Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South provides guests convenient access to nearby attractions including AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, Six Flags Amusement Park and Arlington Convention Center. The Grand Prairie Premium Outlets and Arlington Highlands are also located nearby. Guests can also take a short drive to either downtown Dallas or Fort Worth, where a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options await.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas/Arlington South or call +1 817 465 4663.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.

*SOURCE: Dallas News

**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

