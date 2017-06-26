In the heart of Jerusalem, next to the historic Bezalel Art School near Mahane Yehuda Market, sits our newest Boutique Hotel, Bezalel. As befits its location the new hotel dedicates itself to local design culture yet the spirit of the lively Mahane Yehuda Market can also be felt throughout the hotel atmosphere.

The 37 room hotel is housed in a restored landmark building and six new floors were added to the base of the structure. The entire space and all rooms combine Israeli art with unique materials. All furniture and decorative pieces in the hotel were carefully chosen to both reflect the special characteristics of the Nachalot neighborhood, where the hotel resides, and to express a general sense of the local culture and enchanting atmosphere that characterizes the streets of Jerusalem.

The entry level of the hotel features a dining room that leads to a private courtyard where guests will be served a rich and quality breakfast and refreshments in the late afternoon to early evening hours. The menu is based on a traditional Jerusalem style kitchen with all ingredients coming directly from the Mahane Yehudah Market.

Guests are invited to a special hospitality experience like no other. On the one hand the hotel design encourages guests to connect to the unique energy, culture and history that make up Jerusalem. Yet on the other hand it invites guests to step back and appreciate the exclusive collection of Israeli contemporary art displayed throughout the hotel, which allows for a special cultural experience on its own.

