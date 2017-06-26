The New Bezalel Hotel Is Now Open
Just in time for the New Year, a brand new hotel from Atlas Hotels Israel!
The entry level of the hotel features a dining room that leads to a private courtyard where guests will be served a rich and quality breakfast and refreshments in the late afternoon to early evening hours. The menu is based on a traditional Jerusalem style kitchen with all ingredients coming directly from the Mahane Yehudah Market.
Guests are invited to a special hospitality experience like no other. On the one hand the hotel design encourages guests to connect to the unique energy, culture and history that make up Jerusalem. Yet on the other hand it invites guests to step back and appreciate the exclusive collection of Israeli contemporary art displayed throughout the hotel, which allows for a special cultural experience on its own.
About Atlas Hotels
Established over 40 years ago Atlas Hotels has become the leading boutique-hotel management company in Israel. With the belief that a hospitality experience should be memorable and not just required the company takes a conceptual approach to the creation of each boutique hotel. Each property contains its own unique style and creative atmosphere which allows it to stand out. The company is managed by owners Leslie Adler and Danny Lipman, who specialize in the management and creation of boutique hotels. Atlas Hotels properties can be found across Israel with hotels in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Eilat.