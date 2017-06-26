ARLINGTON, Va. -- Hyatt Centric Arlington today becomes the latest hotel to join Hyatt's new Hyatt Centric portfolio of hotels. Situated in the heart of downtown Rosslyn, Va., just minutes outside of Arlington and Washington, D.C., Hyatt Centric Arlington was rebranded from Hyatt Arlington and introduces the distinctive elements of the cosmopolitan-inspired Hyatt Centric brand to the nation's capital.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Hyatt Centric brand," said Ed Brogan, general manager, Hyatt Centric Arlington. "Like all Hyatt Centric properties, the new Hyatt Centric Arlington is in the middle of the action, close to transportation, and a true launch pad to the amazing sights and sounds of the city. Our dedicated team of colleagues is excited to introduce the brand to both loyal and new guests, who we know will be impressed by the many enhancements to our property."

Distinctive Design & Guestrooms

Hyatt Centric Arlington layers modern design details together with a nod to traditional craftsmanship. The hotel's updated artwork encourages guests to enjoy the best of Arlington and Washington, D.C., with images including close-ups of the Capitol Rotunda, Library of Congress and underground Metro Transit System stations, a guestroom wall with a view of visitors ascending the stairs to the Jefferson Memorial, and an entire lobby wall featuring the area's famous cherry blossoms.

"Arlington, Virginia is a community built for those dedicated to public service, which is why Hyatt Centric Arlington embraces this theme throughout its unique interior design," said Jim Stapleton, principal of FRCH Design Worldwide, the architect and interior design firm for the hotel. "Our goal was to bring to life the nation's well-known monuments and landmarks in a unique, fun and unexpected way, encouraging them to notice every detail of the area no matter how small. At Hyatt Centric Arlington, guests will view the city through a new lens, discovering fresh vantage points of Arlington and Washington, D.C. around every corner."

Hyatt Centric Arlington boasts 318 contemporary guestrooms, including five suites and 12 PURE rooms that are hypo-allergenic and treated with a state-of-the-art air purification system to reduce airborne particles and minimize the presence of potential irritants. Room renovations, scheduled to conclude by the end of the year, will include new beds, lighting, carpeting, wall fixtures, furniture and artwork. Guests can relax, recharge and prepare for the next adventure through a complete array of offerings, including 24-hour room service, as well as unexpected personal touches. Amenities at Hyatt Centric Arlington include Drybar Buttercup blowdryers, the premium hair dryer of Drybar blow-out salons; BeeKind environmentally conscious bath products from Gilchrist & Soames; cozy sweatshirt style hooded cotton bathrobes; Keurig coffeemakers with a selection of Starbucks® coffee and Celestial teas; new 55" high-definition televisions; and bluetooth-enabled electronics. Complimentary Wi-Fi is also available to all guests.

Approachable Arrivals

Upon arrival at Hyatt Centric Arlington, guests will enter a transformed open-concept lobby space featuring modern comforts, intimate social spaces and seamlessly integrated technology. The Corner is an intriguing lobby lounge outfitted with carefully curated resources, such as maps, guides, artifacts and books, for recommended destinations and hidden gems in and around the Arlington and Washington, D.C. area. Guests are encouraged to mingle, wander and prepare for their next exploration of local hot spots.

"Selecting Rosslyn as the first Hyatt Centric hotel location in the Washington, D.C. area is a true honor and testament to the energy and growth that encompasses this unique neighborhood," said Mary-Claire Burick, president, Rosslyn Business Improvement District. "Hyatt Centric Arlington guests will have easy access to many monuments and cultural activities throughout our nation's capital."

New Drinking & Dining

Hyatt Centric Arlington is introducing an original drinking and dining experience comprised of local culinary flavors and an exciting new menu of premium spirits, wine and beer. The newly-designed Key Bridge Terrace offers unexpected and flavorful options such as lamb lollipops, chorizo tacos and crispy plantains. The new dishes are accompanied by inventive craft cocktails, including the duck mule, made with Aylesbury Duck Vodka, the cocoloco, infused with Don Q Cristal Rum and Don Q Coco Rum, and thebaren-bourbon, created with Barenjager Honey Liquer and Elijah Craig Bourbon. Guests and locals can also enjoy Starbucks® and grab and go food options at Key Bridge Terrace, as well as all-day dining at the newly revamped cityhouse restaurant featuring classic American dishes prepared with an innovative twist.

Refreshed Meetings & Events

Hyatt Centric Arlington offers more than 7,300 square feet of fully renovated meetings and events space with a new lighting, bright wall coverings, and carpet, as well as state-of-the-art sound system. With versatile and modular breakout spaces and pre-function rooms, the hotel can accommodate corporate conferences and private events for meeting planners and individuals seeking a location that is ideally situated in close proximity to the many sites, sounds and sensory experiences of our nation's capital.

Hyatt Centric Arlington is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide. For more information, please visit https://hyattcentricarlington.com, or call (703) 525 -1234.

