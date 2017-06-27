Board of Rezidor evaluates offer from HNA Tourism Group
The Board will now evaluate the Offer and obtain a fairness opinion. The Board will no later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the acceptance period announce its opinion of the Offer, including the reasons for its opinion.
Trudy Rautio, Wendy Nelson and David Berg will not, due to conflict of interest following the sale of Carlson Hotels Inc. to HNA, participate in the Board's processing of, or any other resolutions concerning, the Offer. The remaining members of the Board, being Staffan Bohman, Anders Moberg, Charlotte Strömberg and Göran Larsson, have for the purposes of the Offer appointed Staffan Bohman as chairman.
The Board has engaged SEB Corporate Finance as financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal advisor in relation to the Offer. The Board has further appointed DNB Markets to provide a fairness opinion in relation to the Offer.
For further information regarding the Offer, please refer to HNA's press release announcing the Offer, which is available at hnagroup.com.
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.