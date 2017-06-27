External Article

Louvre buys Sarovar, in first Chinese deal in Indian hotels' space

dnaindia.com

France-based Louvre Hotels Group (LHG) has acquired Indian hospitality chain Sarovar Hotels pipping NYSE- listed global hospitality major Wyndham Hotel Group (WHG) following a month-long battle. DNA Money had first reported about Louvre looking to acquire Sarovar Hotels on October 11, 2016, followed by another story about Wyndham getting back in the game for Sarovar on November 21, 2016. Sarovar has 73 hotels' portfolio, majority of which are management contracts. Louvre is owned by Jin Jiang International, one of China's leading travel and tourism conglomerates.