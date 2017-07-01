The Exe Danube Budapest 4* opens, the second Grupo Hotusa hotel in the capital of Hungary
The president of the Grupo Hotusa, Amancio López Seijas, stated that "2016 has been a record year in terms of the number of hotels we have added to Eurostars Hotel Company, and it consolidates our focus on internationalising our model in as many countries as we're capable of doing". The company has different forms of growth, from renting hotels, the most common one, to purchasing them, although it is open to all sorts of hybrid formulas.
Behind its modern façade, the recently renovated Exe Danube Budapest 4* stands out for its classic, elegant décor enhanced by the light and spaciousness of its facilities. In addition to its 101 rooms, it also offers a snack bar and a restaurant designed for group luncheons and dinners.
Set up in 1977 and with headquarters in Barcelona (Spain), Grupo Hotusa is a dynamic organisation composed of different companies related to the most diverse areas of the tourism sector. Aside from Eurostars Hotel Company, the organisation includes the world's biggest hotel consortium, Hotusa Hotels, with over 2,700 associated hotels worldwide; the hotel representative Keytel and the Restel reservation centre.