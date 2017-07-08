Press Release

Professor Paul E. Wise, founder of Delaware University passes

Professor Paul E. Wise is the Founding Director and a Professor of the University of Delaware's Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management program and serves as the program's Ambassador. He graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Hotel, Restaurant & Institutional Management and later received his M.B.A. from Michigan State University in Food Marketing. Professor Wise has operated restaurants and clubs in Pennsylvania, Panama and Alaska and has taught club management for Army and Air Force club managers at Fort Lee, Virginia. He served two tours in Vietnam; the first tour was with the First Logistical Command; the second tour was as a Vietnamese Advisor. Professor Wise is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and National Defense University. He is the recipient of two Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars and four Army Commendation Medals, retiring as a full colonel in 1982. During the last ten years of his association with the military, he was responsible for the operation of 670 Army clubs and hotels that produced annual revenues of over $300 million.

Professor Wise is active in numerous hotel and restaurant associations. Currently he served as Vice Chairman of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau and as a past member of the Delaware Restaurant Association's Board of Directors. He is designated by the American Hotel and Lodging Association as a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) and as a Certified Catering Executive (CCE) by the National Association of Catering Executives. In 1988 he was chosen as the Pennsylvania State University Hotel and Restaurant Society Alumnus of the Year. Shortly after that, he was inducted into the International Military Club Executive Association Hall of Fame. The Educational Institute's Lamp of Knowledge award, in the "Outstanding Educator--Four-Year School" category was given to him in 1992 for his efforts to help the Institute better serve the needs of educators. He has served on the Certification Commission and Education Committee of the Educational Institute, American Hotel and Lodging Association, and is a past member of the Institute's Board of Trustees. Professor Wise has also served as a consultant and speaker to numerous corporations and associations.