Professor Paul E. Wise, founder of Delaware University passes
Professor Wise is active in numerous hotel and restaurant associations. Currently he served as Vice Chairman of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau and as a past member of the Delaware Restaurant Association's Board of Directors. He is designated by the American Hotel and Lodging Association as a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) and as a Certified Catering Executive (CCE) by the National Association of Catering Executives. In 1988 he was chosen as the Pennsylvania State University Hotel and Restaurant Society Alumnus of the Year. Shortly after that, he was inducted into the International Military Club Executive Association Hall of Fame. The Educational Institute's Lamp of Knowledge award, in the "Outstanding Educator--Four-Year School" category was given to him in 1992 for his efforts to help the Institute better serve the needs of educators. He has served on the Certification Commission and Education Committee of the Educational Institute, American Hotel and Lodging Association, and is a past member of the Institute's Board of Trustees. Professor Wise has also served as a consultant and speaker to numerous corporations and associations.
When he retired from UD in 2000, the Paul Wise Executive-in-Residence Fund was established in his honor. The Wise Executive-in-Residence Fund sponsors an on-campus program--including lectures, workshops, consultation and advisement sessions with HRIM faculty and staff--by a recognized leader who personifies current best practice in hospitality management.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, January 4 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Daniels & Hutchinson Funeral Home at 212 North Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709.
The funeral service will be on Thursday, January 5 at Middletown Baptist Church which is located at 419 Armstrong Corner Rd., Middletown, DE 19709. There will be visitation with the family from 10:00am-11:00am followed by the service which will start at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Delaware Hospitality Paul Wise Scholarship. http://www.udel.edu/giving. When you get to the site, please click on "Make Your Gift" and then choose "Other" and type in your giving for the UD Hospitality Paul Wise Scholarship.
