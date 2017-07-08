Dickson, TN – The 79-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Dickson, Tennessee is scheduled to open this Monday, January 9, 2017 with its smart, inventive public space and guest room design, and its bright and inviting décor. Located at 147 Gum Branch Road, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Dickson will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Omega Hotel Group of Madison, Alabama. This is the first Fairfield Inn & Suites in the area to feature the brand's new design and décor, which enhance the guest experience through flexible features, and a warm and welcoming environment.

Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the hotel is just a 25 minute drive to downtown Nashville, Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and Broadway Street. Rates begin at $119 per night.

"Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category," said Shruti Buckley, vice president and global brand manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites. "At Fairfield Inn & Suites, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Dickson is a truly stunning example of the brand's contemporary new look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels in the Dickson area."

From the moment they arrive, guests are welcomed by the hotel's modern, bright new design features, including an updated exterior with a signature tower, a curved porte-cochere and an inviting glass entrance that ushers them into the hotel. Once inside, guests experience the hotel's open public space featuring natural light and views throughout the lobby to connect the indoors with the outdoors. Consistent with the Fairfield brand's heritage of great service and a warm welcome, guests are greeted by associates who can easily move from behind the angled front desk to interact and answer questions.

In the lobby area, guests can choose to be productive, relax or enjoy breakfast or a snack in a modern and flexible environment featuring a vibrant, natural color palette of greens, blues and oranges. The spacious lobby gives guests ample connectivity options, as well as a "connect and print" area that offers both standing and seated Internet stations. Guests can also unwind in the lobby's inviting living area ― whose focal points include a natural stone hearth, organic-shaped sofa and lounge chair, and unique local features — or they can grab a drink or snack item from the 24/7 Corner Market.

The breakfast area's signature farm table provides a central gathering place where guests can watch television, meet up with colleagues or get work done. In the morning, guests can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast, choosing from oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads.

The signature "smart" room décor warmly welcomes guests into a comfortable, productive and restful environment. Flexible and functional, the guest room includes a well-designed work area, an ergonomic chair, task lighting and electrical outlets where guests need them. A curved, mobile desk enables guests to create their own work space, while also optimizing their television viewing.

Inspired by nature, the hotel's thoughtfully designed rooms and suites place the living and working area near the window to allow for more natural light and views. Building on this natural design, the room décor features organic patterns and fresh colors, blending wood tones with bright pops of color. The new design also places the sleeping area toward the middle of the room, helping to give guests a better night's sleep on plush mattresses, as well as easier access to the bathroom and wardrobe. The bright, spacious living area also offers a comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.

Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, an exercise room, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. The hotel also offers 850 square feet of space to accommodate functions of up to 75 people.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is designed for today's traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield Inn & Suites offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With more than 700 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and India, Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels participate in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the Fairfield Inn & Suites Dickson hotel directly at 615-560-1531, call the Fairfield Inn & Suites toll-free number at 800-228-2800, visit www.fairfieldinn.com, become a fan at www.facebook.com/fairfieldinnandsuites or follow Fairfield at www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels.

Contact

Deanna Williams

Marriott Consumer Public Relations

Phone: 301.380.8598

Send Email