The International Tourism Fair in Spain (FITUR), taking place on January 18-22 in Madrid, comprises a number of events organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Activities will have a special focus on sustainable tourism, including the official presentation of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 on January 18.

UNWTO has prepared a number of events to be held at FITUR, starting with the presentation of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017. Also on January 18 the 13th Edition of the UNWTO Awards on Innovation and Excellence in Tourism will commend some of the best examples of sustainable tourism around the world. Preceding the ceremony on January 16, the Awards Forum will serve to present the 12 projects shortlisted from 139 initiatives that were received from 55 countries.

In addition to the presentation of the International Year and the UNWTO Awards, more than 20 ministers of tourism from Africa will debate the opportunities that the sector can bring to the continent. The Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa (INVESTOUR) will focus on the role of sustainable tourism to foster social inclusion and prosperity. The Forum, organized in cooperation with Casa Africa, will this year include two round tables: 'Technology and design of new touristic products' and 'Capacity development for youth and women in tourism.'

The potential of tourism in the MENA region will also be examined during FITUR through a ministerial discussion forum jointly organized by UNWTO and Casa Árabe. The event will focus on sustaining growth and strengthening the resilience of tourism in the Middle East and North Africa.

