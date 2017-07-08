FITUR 2017: UNWTO with a focus on sustainability and tourism in Africa and in the MENA region
In addition to the presentation of the International Year and the UNWTO Awards, more than 20 ministers of tourism from Africa will debate the opportunities that the sector can bring to the continent. The Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa (INVESTOUR) will focus on the role of sustainable tourism to foster social inclusion and prosperity. The Forum, organized in cooperation with Casa Africa, will this year include two round tables: 'Technology and design of new touristic products' and 'Capacity development for youth and women in tourism.'
The potential of tourism in the MENA region will also be examined during FITUR through a ministerial discussion forum jointly organized by UNWTO and Casa Árabe. The event will focus on sustaining growth and strengthening the resilience of tourism in the Middle East and North Africa.
