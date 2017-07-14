Santa Monica, California – Spas of America, the No. 1 spa and wellness travel website, today unveiled its annual ranking of the Top 100 Spas of 2016, based on consumer behavior on its website.

"In 2016, we continued to see steady growth in the North American spa and wellness industry, with record visits and increased revenue," says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. The 2016 International Spa Association U.S. Spa Industry Study, commissioned by the ISPA Foundation and undertaken by PwC International Survey Unit, reported consumers made 179 million visits to spas in the United States, generating an estimated $16.3 billion in revenue.

"North American spa and wellness consumers are continuing to focus on health, exercise and fitness experiences - especially in the outdoors," says Oliver. "Spa and wellness travel offers people a chance to take a step back, enjoy a slower pace and focus on what is truly important."

The Top 100 Spas of 2016 includes 66 spas from the United States (including 17 from California), 28 spas from Canada, three from Mexico, two from Brazil and one from Turkey. Health spas were the most popular spa experience, with 34 spas making the Top 100 Spas of 2016 list. City spas followed with 13; Country, Lake and Mountain with eight; Beach, Casino and Mineral Hot Springs had six spas each, followed by Ocean spas with five.

Search for your spa at www.spasofamerica.com/spas.

Spas of America's Top 100 Spas of 2016

1. New Life Hiking Spa, Mendon/Killington, Vermont

2. Aspira Spa, The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

3. Pala Spa, Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Pala, California

4. Oaks at Ojai, Ojai, California

5. Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York

6. The Biggest Loser Resort Palm Desert, Palm Desert, California

7. Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia

8. Spa Terra, Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, Napa, California

9. Movara Fitness Resort, Ivins, Utah

10. Miraj Hammam Spa by Caudalie Paris, Shangri-La Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

11. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

12. Deerfield Spa, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

13. Wellfit Malibu, Malibu, California

14. The Spa at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper, Alberta

15. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar and Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

16. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

17. Woodlands Spa, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Pennsylvania

18. Sunstone The Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California

19. Spa Khakara, Sheraton Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii

20. Abhasa Spa, The Royal Hawaiian Resort, Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

21. The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Alton, Ontario

22. Ste. Anne's Spa, Grafton, Ontario

23. Tennessee Fitness Spa, Waynesboro, Tennessee

24. The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania

25. Clinic at KurSpa, Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa, Vernon, British Columbia

26. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario

27. Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan

28. Evensong Spa, Heidel House Resort, Green Lake, Wisconsin

29. Jasha Spa, JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort, Los Cabos, Mexico

30. Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge, Nisswa, Minnesota

31. Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas

32. Wine & Roses, Lodi, California

33. Secret Garden Spa, Prince of Wales Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

34. The Biggest Loser Resort Amelia Island, Amelia Island, Florida

35. Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Montauk, New York

36. The Biggest Loser Resort Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

37. CHI Spa at Shangri-la Hotel Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia

38. Scandinave Spa Whistler, Whistler, British Columbia

39. Spa Grand Traverse, Acme, Michigan

40. The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu, Malibu, California

41. Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

42. Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, Ucluelet, British Columbia

43. Hilton Head Health, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

44. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri

45. Manitou Springs Resort and Mineral Spa, Manitou Beach, Saskatchewan

46. Temple Gardens Mineral Spa, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

47. Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Mexico

48. The Spa at The Joule, Dallas, Texas

49. The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

50. Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Corona, California

51. Spa Walden, Aurora, Ohio

52. Red Mountain Resort, St. George, Utah

53. Santé Spa Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia

54. The Spa at InterContinental Toronto Center, Toronto, Ontario

55. The Spa at Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe, Victoria, British Columbia

56. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas

57. eforea spa at Hilton Suites Toronto/Markham, Markham, Ontario

58. Shoji Lodge & Spa, Asheville, North Carolina

59. Shankara Ayurveda Spa, Art of Living Retreat Center, Boone, North Carolina

60. Springs Eternal Spa, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Pennsylvania

61. Sunrise Springs Integrative Wellness Resort, Santa Fe, New Mexico

62. Healing Arts Center & Spa, Cavallo Point Lodge, Sausalito, California

63. Relâche Spa, Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, Tennessee

64. Immerse Spa, MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit, Michigan

65. Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa, Brentwood Bay, British Columbia

66. Golden Door, San Marcos, California

67. Trillium Spa at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania

68. Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa, Miami, Florida

69. Avani Spa, The Abbey Resort, Fontana, Wisconsin

70. Cal-A-Vie Health Spa, Vista, California

71. Canyon Ranch Lenox, Lenox, Massachusetts

72. The Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Mexico

73. The Sportsman''s Inn, Killarney, Ontario

74. Green Mountain at Fox Run, Ludlow, Vermont

75. The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center, New York

76. Kurotel Longevity Medical Center and Spa, Brazil

77. Kohler Waters Spa, Kohler, Wisconsin

78. Nob Hill Spa at the Scarlet Huntington, San Francisco, California

79. The Spa at the Catamaran Resort, San Diego, California

80. Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort at Kaplankaya, Turkey

81. The Ashram, Calabasas, California

82. Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau, Quais du vieux-port de Montréal, Québec

83. Topnotch Resort & Spa, Stowe, Vermont

84. Mii Amo, A Destination Spa at Enchantment Resort, Sedona, Arizona

85. Spa Eastman, Eastman, Quebec

86. Green Valley Spa, St. George, Utah

87. The Parkside Spa, Parkside Hotel & Spa, Victoria, British Columbia

88. Elaia Spa, Hyatt at Olive 8, Seattle, Washington

89. Lapinha Spa, Brazil

90. Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona

91. Carson Hot Springs Bathhouse, Carson, Washington

92. Wi Spa, Los Angeles, California

93. Santé Spa Calgary at Hotel Le Germain, Calgary, Alberta

94. Christienne Fallsview Spa, Sheraton on the Falls, Niagara Falls, Ontario

95. Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada

96. Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles, Skaneateles, New York

97. G Salon, Marriott Providence, Providence, Rhode Island

98. The Spring Resort & Spa, Desert Hot Springs, California

99. The Spa at Poplar Springs, Warrenton, Virginia

100. The Fairmont Banff Springs, Willow Stream Spa, Banff, Alberta

Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2016

Contact

Craig Oliver

Managing Director

Send Email