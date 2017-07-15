Long Island City, N.Y. – National real estate investor/developer, Lightstone, announced the topping off of ARC, a 428-apartment luxury residential development in Dutch Kills, Long Island City. Lightstone broke ground in the fall of 2015 and is on schedule to begin leasing this summer.

Located at 30-02 39th Avenue in Long Island City, the property, will house one of the largest and most diverse amenity programs in New York City. It also abuts the foot of the N and W train stop with access to Midtown Manhattan in less than 10 minutes. Other nearby trains include the E, M, R, and 7 lines.

Consisting of over 50,000 SF, ARC will offer a large scale rooftop pool club with rooftop barbeque cabanas and bocce, as well as health club including a spin room and yoga studio, private training facilities, and a basketball court. ARC will also offer a garden courtyard with a greenhouse, residential lounges and club rooms, private and collaborative workspaces, entertainment areas, chefs prep kitchen, game rooms, and a golf simulator. Additional amenities include a 24-hour concierge doorman, valet services in including dry cleaning, apt cleaning, and dog walking services, and onsite indoor valet parking garage with direct access to the building.

The apartments include a mix of studios, one bedroom, and two bedrooms apartments, all of which will feature expansive casement style windows, Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, and quartz stone countertops. Bathrooms will have beautifully appointed tile baths with classic brass fixtures. All residences will also offer in-wall heat pumps with remote digital thermostats, and in-unit Bosch Washer and Dryers.

The Dutch Kills property is conveniently located within walking distance to a number of Long Island City's best attractions, restaurants, and bars, including Dutch Kills Central, LIC Beer Project, M Wells Steakhouse, Dutch Kills Bar, Silvercup Studios, MoMa PS1, Fisher Landau Center, and Smorgasburg Queens.

"Coming off of the amazing success of 365 Bond in Gowanus, we are excited to be the pioneering luxury developer in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City," said Lightstone President Mitchell Hochberg. Scott J. Avram, Senior Vice President of Development added "We are looking forward to offering our unique approach of luxury residential living to the very cool Dutch Kills neighborhood".