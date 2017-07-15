Lightstone Announces Topping Out of Dutch Kills, LIC Property
Luxury building with Rooftop Pool Club on Track for Completion this Summer
Consisting of over 50,000 SF, ARC will offer a large scale rooftop pool club with rooftop barbeque cabanas and bocce, as well as health club including a spin room and yoga studio, private training facilities, and a basketball court. ARC will also offer a garden courtyard with a greenhouse, residential lounges and club rooms, private and collaborative workspaces, entertainment areas, chefs prep kitchen, game rooms, and a golf simulator. Additional amenities include a 24-hour concierge doorman, valet services in including dry cleaning, apt cleaning, and dog walking services, and onsite indoor valet parking garage with direct access to the building.
The apartments include a mix of studios, one bedroom, and two bedrooms apartments, all of which will feature expansive casement style windows, Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, and quartz stone countertops. Bathrooms will have beautifully appointed tile baths with classic brass fixtures. All residences will also offer in-wall heat pumps with remote digital thermostats, and in-unit Bosch Washer and Dryers.
The Dutch Kills property is conveniently located within walking distance to a number of Long Island City's best attractions, restaurants, and bars, including Dutch Kills Central, LIC Beer Project, M Wells Steakhouse, Dutch Kills Bar, Silvercup Studios, MoMa PS1, Fisher Landau Center, and Smorgasburg Queens.
"Coming off of the amazing success of 365 Bond in Gowanus, we are excited to be the pioneering luxury developer in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City," said Lightstone President Mitchell Hochberg. Scott J. Avram, Senior Vice President of Development added "We are looking forward to offering our unique approach of luxury residential living to the very cool Dutch Kills neighborhood".
About Lightstone
Lightstone is one of the most diversified real estate companies in the United States. Since 1988, founder David Lichtenstein has grown Lightstone to one of the largest privately-held real estate companies in the country, with holdings in 24 states. Operating in all sectors of the real estate market, Lightstone"s $2 billion portfolio currently includes over 6 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, 11,000 residential units and 3,500 hotel keys. It also owns over 12,000 land lots across the country. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its local presence with $2.5 billion worth of projects currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors.
