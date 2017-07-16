CHICAGO – Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG) announces the launch of the Next Generation Distribution Messaging Workgroup.

This workgroup will identify and examine the connectivity of open source and proprietary messaging standards evolving in the travel industry, including IATA's (International Air Transport Association) New Distribution Capability (NDC) and the OpenTravel Alliance 2.0 object model.

Both NDC and OpenTravel 2.0 introduce the notion of Offers and Orders that brings the industry closer to a world of true retailing, enabling a richer booking experience and greater opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling, resulting in increased value.

Vice President of Digital Strategy and Distribution at Kempinski Hotels, Riko van Santen said, "In order to redefine distribution solutions and provide a rich, seamless experience for guests, we must have agile, integrated systems across an increasingly complex travel ecosystem. We can only do that by embracing technology standards of the industry, which are not fully synchronized today."

In addition to IATA and OpenTravel, wide participation in this workgroup is expected from hotel companies, distributors and technology companies. Their efforts will generate a recommended path forward, including potential benefits, impacts and alignment opportunities.

"This workgroup will strive to solve this issue for the benefit of all travel companies and, ultimately, the consumer," said van Santen.

