ARLINGTON, Va. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) upscale global brand of hotels, today announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport. Managed by Sound Hospitality Management, the property brings 248 new rooms to the Hilton Garden Inn brand.

Located at 2020 Jefferson Davis Highway in Arlington, the new hotel is less than one mile from Reagan National Airport and minutes from downtown Washington, D.C. A complimentary shuttle provides transportation to and from Reagan National Airport. Guests of the property will be near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.

"Whether guests are traveling to Arlington for government business or to view the many museums and monuments available, the staff and I are prepared to offer exceptional customer service during their stay," said Peter Priesner, general manager. "Our hotel makes us an attractive choice for those looking for convenience and comfort while visiting the area."

Guests of Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport can dine on-property at The Garden Grille and Bar®, which offers a full cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner, and cocktails*. The Pavilion Pantry® is open 24 hours and features a complete selection of salty snacks, sweet treats, cold beverages, and frozen, microwaveable packaged items.

The hotel also features more than 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting space that can accommodate up to 300 people in a theatre style setting. Hilton Garden Inn guests will be treated to amenities and services, including complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property, 24-hour business center with Print SpotsTM remote printing, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

All 248 guest rooms boast the brand's signature bedding featuring fresh, white duvets and crisp linens; a spacious and clutter-free work desk with an ergonomic desk chair; and an in-room "hospitality center" with a mini fridge, microwave oven as well as a Keurig coffee maker.

Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, and choose their room.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport or call +1 703 892 1050.

Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com and news.hgi.com.

*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.

Contact

Jennifer Hughes

Director, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 901 374 6518

Send Email