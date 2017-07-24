Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Park Inn By Radisson Colombo
Strategically located on Galle Road, at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) and 26 kilometers from the Bandaranaike International Airport, the 199-key hotel will feature a swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness center, food and beverage outlets and meetings and events facilities to meet the rising needs of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. Park Inn by Radisson Colombo promises an ambience of contemporary Sri Lankan art that epitomizes the Park Inn by Radisson brand's cornerstone of "Adding Color to Lives". The hotel is expected to open in Q2, 2019.
S.R. Gnanam, managing director of Sofia Hospitality, said, "We are happy to partner Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group as we share similar values and beliefs with the company. Our brand motto of "Adding Color to Lives" will redefine expectations of discerning travelers as our property is designed and committed to make all guests stays' warm, friendly and comfortable," he said.
Thorsten Kirschke, president, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group added, "This is a significant milestone as Park Inn by Radisson Colombo marks our first hotel in Sri Lanka and the debut of our Park Inn by Radisson brand in the country. Sri Lanka, "Wonder of Asia", is globally renowned as a tropical paradise. The nation's pristine, natural beauty coupled with numerous breath-taking experiences and activities, is perfectly aligned with Park Inn by Radisson's positioning as bright, bold, fresh and energetic."
This is the first of two hotels owned by Sofia Hospitality (Pvt) Ltd and managed by Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Radisson Kandy, an upscale resort overlooking the scenic Peradeniya Royal Botanical Gardens, is set to make its way into the Sri Lanka hospitality landscape soon.
