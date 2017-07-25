Hyatt Hotels & Resorts today announced plans for Hyatt Centric La Rosière, the first Hyatt Centric hotel in France and Hyatt's first ski resort in the region.

Hyatt has entered into a franchise agreement with La Rosière Gestion SARL to be managed by Sophos Hotels. The 71-room hotel is expected to open by the 2017-18 winter season.

Hyatt Centric La Rosière will bring the Hyatt Centric brand concept to the French Alps, providing a cosmopolitan vibe inviting exploration and discovery formillennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action. The hotel will be located moments away from the ski lifts in the center of the destination, with breath taking views of the mountains and valleys beyond. Guests will be able to head straight from the slopes to the hotel bar, H40 Bistro Bar, and the fashionable all day dining restaurant, La Tavola, providing a vibrant atmosphere for both guests and non-residents in the heart of La Rosière.

Both food and beverage outlets will capture unparalleled views of the mountains from the bottom of the slope, while selected rooms will include bathrooms that offer panoramic views of the Valley. The hotel ensures travellers remain connected to the mountains throughout their stay.

The hotel will boast an unbeatable location, sitting in the centre of 'Franco-Italian' La Rosière. The town is a popular skiing destination in the Tarentaise Valley known for its dramatic landscape and close proximity to Courchevel, Val d'Isere and Les Arcs. Skiing in La Rosière is suitable for skiers of all abilities, boasting 160 kilometres of pistes and being the only ski resort in the region to offer heli-skiing. The hotel will operate seasonally, opening in December to April and again from June to September.

The new addition demonstrates strong growth for the Hyatt Centric brand and will join 13 other Hyatt Centric hotels currently open across the globe. Launched in 2015, the Hyatt Centric brand includes hotels in Chicago, Houston, New York City, New Orleans, Waikiki, Hawaii, Arlington, Virginia, Park City, Utah, Miami and Key West in Florida, Long Beach, Santa Barbara and San Francisco in California and Montevideo, Uruguay and even more in the pipeline with properties planned for Barbados and Ginza Tokyo.

"Hyatt Centric La Rosière is an extremely important and exciting development for the Hyatt Centric brand. The deal marks the expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand into a new continent, as well as our first ski resort in the region, which we regard as a remarkable milestone," said Peter Norman, Senior Vice President, Acquisition and Development Europe, Africa, Middle East and South West Asia for Hyatt. "We look forward to the growth of Hyatt Centric hotels in the region, meeting demand from popular resorts that will put guests right at the heart of the action."

"We are looking forward to working on our first project with Hyatt to help introduce the Centric Brand to Europe," said Mr. Fernand Donnet, CEO of Sophos Hotels. "Hyatt Centric La Rosière will offer guests a unique experience, combining an unbeatable location with superb facilities, a combination that has made the Hyatt Centric brand such a success."