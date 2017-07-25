Hard Rock International makes waves today as it announces plans to bring the Hard Rock Hotels experience to Costa Rica with the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo, Costa Rica. Hard Rock, in collaboration with Sunwing Travel Group, is set to open Costa Rica's first Hard Rock Hotel by early 2019. The brand's strategic partnership with Sunwing Travel Group, the largest tour operator in North America, provides the perfect opportunity for future growth within the region. With Hard Rock and Sunwing Travel Group's shared vision of providing authentic experiences in word-class destinations, this new partnership paves the way for potential collaborations in both the Caribbean and Latin America.

"Costa Rica has seen a steady rise in international arrivals and the country's worldwide appeal aligns with our development strategy deeply rooted in expanding into desirable locations," says Marco Roca, global head of hotel development at Hard Rock International. "We look forward to electrifying the destination with a musically-charged differentiated product never before seen in the area."

The 294-room modern retreat will be centrally located just 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport, providing travelers with easy access to Papagayo's Gulf and Peninsula. Recognized as one of the country's most popular resort destinations, guests of this Hard Rock Hotel will be treated to secluded landscapes, natural wonders, eco-adventure excursions and an up close look at Costa Rica's impressive biodiversity. Additionally, the hotel will be managed by Blue Diamond Resorts – a leading operator with a proven track record of delivering high quality resort experiences throughout the Caribbean's most discerning locations.

"We're excited to bring such a world-class, award-winning brand to Papagayo that will raise the standard of cool and contemporary for Costa Rican all-inclusive resorts," says Jordi Pelfort – Managing Director, Blue Diamond Resorts (Sunwing Travel Groups Hotel Division). "With a passionate fan base and proven track record of delivering memorable experiences through landmark hotels and resorts, we look forward to collaborating with Hard Rock International and welcoming visitors of all ages to Costa Rica's first Hard Rock Hotel."

In true Hard Rock style, the resort will boast brand exclusive offerings, such as a full-service Rock Spa featuring relaxing and recharging treatments and The Sound of Your Stay music amenity program offering free in-room Fender guitar checkouts. Vacationers seeking the ultimate experience will have the opportunity to upgrade their room to the Rock Royalty Level and enjoy VIP services including preferred room locations, personal assistants, upgraded bath amenities and one-of-a-kind music perks. Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo, Costa Rica will cater to multigenerational leisure travelers with several family-friendly offerings, such as the brand's two signature hangouts exclusively for younger rockers, Teen Spirit and Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club. In addition, plans call for a vast array of dining options, ranging from an all-day buffet restaurant to four a la carte eateries, including a North American steak house, an Asian restaurant, an Italian trattoria and an internationally inspired eatery.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos delivers products for the varied aspects of life – work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

