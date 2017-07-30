Welcome to Tianjin, gateway to northern China, and now, a new destination for luxury travel and hospitality – the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is now open.

"We are excited to welcome the first travellers to our beautiful new hotel, as well as local guests in our restaurants and event spaces," says General Manager Byron Chong, who leads an international team of 300 carefully chosen staff. "It is our honour to introduce Four Seasons customised service and superior quality to Tianjin for the first time."

Executive travellers and meeting planners will appreciate the Hotel's location in the Central Business District, while leisure guests have direct access to the main shopping street, and are within walking distance to nightlife and the city's intriguing historic quarters. Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is the ideal choice for an urban staycation or quick getaway from Beijing, just 30 minutes away via high-speed train.

Be among the first to experience the new Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin: In celebration of its grand opening, the Hotel is extending an Introductory Offer starting at CNY 1,188 plus 16.6 percent per night including breakfast for one guest and a CNY 300 Hotel credit until April 30, 2017. Reservations may be made online or by calling +86-022-2716 6688.

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin introduces five unique dining and drinking concepts – with more than a dozen private dining rooms - where local clientele can mingle with international guests in stylish settings with impeccable Four Seasons service.

Cielo is the Hotel's signature Italian restaurant on the 9th floor, featuring a Michelin-starred head chef, is designed around an open kitchen concept a menu offering homemade pizza and wood-grill meats, as well as a walk-in dry ageing room. Also on the 9th floor, the chic Gusto Bar offers handcrafted cocktails, and the city's best selection of bourbons and whiskies, with its drinks concept developed by world-renowned luxury spirits company Proof & Company.

On the 7th floor, regional specialties are featuring in two distinct restaurants. JIN House offers a high-style Cantonese and Tianjin cuisine dining experience with a sunken dining hall and 11 individual rooms for private dining and entertaining. For a more intimate lunch or dinner, the 22-seat Kawa sushi lounge features organic and sustainable seafood flown directly from Hokkaido, expertly prepared by master chefs.

La Sala lobby lounge on the 2nd floor, is the perfect gathering place for sharing an exquisite afternoon tea, meeting business partners or enjoying a light meal during a day of shopping or sightseeing.

Coming soon: An expansive outdoor terrace at Cielo and an outdoor garden pavilion at JIN House will allow guests to dine high above the city streets in glamorous settings.

At Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin, guests will find 259 light-filled accommodations, including 44 suites. Of special interest is the 269 square metre (2,895 square foot) Chairman Suite and the lavish 319 metre (3,434 square) Presidential Suite. Both offer commanding city views from the Hotel's highest floors, with ample space to entertain business associates and friends.

Families will also appreciate the Hotel's spacious suites and the option to connect rooms. Among many considerations for parents and children at Four Seasons are special child-size room amenities, baby gear so families can travel light, and the popular Kids for All Seasons program, providing fully supervised fun for young guests, including a children's playground.

The Executive Club Lounge on the 6th floor is the business traveller's personal club in Tianjin, offering VIP concierge services, complimentary dining options, a private meeting room and many other exclusive benefits. The Hotel's business centre, also on the 6th floor, provides access to audio-visual equipment, secretarial and translation services, airline reservations, worldwide courier service and more.

Health conscious guests will appreciate the 1,577 square metre (16,902 square foot) Fitness Centre, open 24/7 for the convenience of international travellers. Featuring cardio and strength training equipment with certified trainers available upon request, facilities also include sauna, steam, locker rooms and a fitness shop. A 25 metre (82 foot), sky-lit indoor swimming pool has an adjacent whirlpool, juice bar and pool deck lined with lounge chairs and day beds.

Coming soon: Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin will soon unveil L'Océan Spa featuring 11 treatment rooms, including three couples rooms and a sumptuous couples suite with its own private relaxation room. The extensive treatment menu will offer pampering indulgences as well as the latest results-oriented therapies.

A total of 2,943 square metres (31,679 square feet) of gracious, state-of-the-art event space includes two pllar-free ballrooms, eight function rooms and a VIP Room, plus natural lighting, a spacious outdoor balcony, a deluxe Bridal Suite, a vehicle-accessible elevator and professional in-house florist. The expert catering and conference service team assist guests in planning and customising important business meetings, prestigious corporate events, and elegant weddings.

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is now offering a special MICE package for meetings, incentives, conferences and events featuring a rate of CNY 1,188 nett per room inclusive of breakfast, full day use of the event space with lunch there or in one of the restaurants, and two tea breaks per day. The offer requires a minimum commitment of 20 guest rooms, and is valid on new bookings from January through April 30, 2017. For group inquiries, call +86-022-2716 6186.

China by Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin is the newest addition to the growing China by Four Seasons collection, joining sister properties in Beijing, Shanghai (Puxi and Pudong), Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau.

