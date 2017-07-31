Press Release

SAHIC Announces WTTC CEO David Scowsill as Keynote Speaker at SAHIC Cuba

J anuary 25, 2017 (SAHIC Cuba) - The premier edition of SAHIC Cuba 2017 (http://www.sahiccuba.com) to be held in Havana, Cuba May 15-16, 2016, has confirmed that CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Conference David Scowsill will be featured as the Conference's keynote speaker. During what will be a highly-anticipated conference session and before an audience of an expected 250 hospitality executives and investors interested in Cuba, Scowsill will speak about his vision for future development of projects and his view on challenges faced by the island nation. "David Scowsill's presence at our Conference brings such enormous value to our informative and educational two-day event," states Arturo Garcia Rosa, President & Founder of SAHIC Cuba. "Scowsill's prestigious experience and insights to our industry on a global scale and his very personal reflections will bring us such integral insight and a personable quality to this important address." Scowsill has been Chairman PrivateFly, Chairman Yuuguu, Director On the Beach Holidays, Director i-level Digital, Vice Chairman at Worldhotels; Director Venere Net SpA; Group Marketing Director at Manchester Airports Group, Sales and Marketing Director at easyJet airlines and CEO for Opodo, the pan-European online travel company. He has built an extensive network in Private Equity and Venture Capital, while working on specific deals in the travel and technology sectors.

Previously, Scowsill served as the Managing Director of the Consumer Division for Orange; CEO for the global retail services business Minit Group; SVP Sales, Marketing, and IT on the Board of Hilton Hotels, Director of Hilton.com, and Hilton Reservations Worldwide. He has 19 years of extensive sales, marketing, and operational experience worldwide in aviation, with British Airways as Director of Europe and Middle East, and Regional General Manager of Asia Pacific; and as Managing Director of European Sales at American Airlines.

He graduated from the University of Southampton in the UK, where he received an Honors Degree in Spanish, Italian, Catalan, and Latin American studies. Mr. Scowsill said: "I am delighted to be speaking at SAHIC this year, hosted in the beautiful travel destination Cuba. Latin America is an important tourism region showing great growth opportunities. According to WTTC figures, Travel & Tourism generates 9% of the region's GDP. Additionally, recent UNWTO data showed that international arrivals in South America and Central America both grew by 6% over 2016. I am looking forward to discuss how the region's Travel & Tourism sector can further develop in a sustainable manner during the course of the event." WTTC is the only global body that brings together all major players in the Travel & Tourism sector (airlines, hotels, cruise, car rental, travel agencies, tour operators, GDS, and technology), enabling them to speak with One Voice to governments and international bodies. It is important that WTTC has the broadest geographical representation and includes all aspects of the sector, including organizations that provide vital services to Travel & Tourism. http://www.wttc.org For more information about SAHIC Cuba and to register with Early Bird Rates (by March 31, 2016) visit www.sahic.com.