SAHIC Announces WTTC CEO David Scowsill as Keynote Speaker at SAHIC Cuba
David Scowsill as Keynote Speaker at Inaugural SAHIC Cuba, May 2017 in Havana
Previously, Scowsill served as the Managing Director of the Consumer Division for Orange; CEO for the global retail services business Minit Group; SVP Sales, Marketing, and IT on the Board of Hilton Hotels, Director of Hilton.com, and Hilton Reservations Worldwide. He has 19 years of extensive sales, marketing, and operational experience worldwide in aviation, with British Airways as Director of Europe and Middle East, and Regional General Manager of Asia Pacific; and as Managing Director of European Sales at American Airlines.
He graduated from the University of Southampton in the UK, where he received an Honors Degree in Spanish, Italian, Catalan, and Latin American studies. Mr. Scowsill said: "I am delighted to be speaking at SAHIC this year, hosted in the beautiful travel destination Cuba. Latin America is an important tourism region showing great growth opportunities. According to WTTC figures, Travel & Tourism generates 9% of the region's GDP. Additionally, recent UNWTO data showed that international arrivals in South America and Central America both grew by 6% over 2016. I am looking forward to discuss how the region's Travel & Tourism sector can further develop in a sustainable manner during the course of the event." WTTC is the only global body that brings together all major players in the Travel & Tourism sector (airlines, hotels, cruise, car rental, travel agencies, tour operators, GDS, and technology), enabling them to speak with One Voice to governments and international bodies. It is important that WTTC has the broadest geographical representation and includes all aspects of the sector, including organizations that provide vital services to Travel & Tourism. http://www.wttc.org For more information about SAHIC Cuba and to register with Early Bird Rates (by March 31, 2016) visit www.sahic.com.
ABOUT SAHIC and SAHIC Cuba
SAHIC, the premier Latin America hotel and tourism investment conference organizer promotes business and related real-estate projects in the region. The inaugural SAHIC Cuba, which was held May 15-16, 2017 was the must-attend event, designed to promote the hotel, tourism and related real estate businesses in Cuba. The Conference was destined to be "the" place to meet and network with the leading industry players in the island nation: hotel chains and groups, investors, banks, mutual funds, developers, architects, and interior designers, regional government representatives and other decision makers of the industry. For more information, visit www.sahiccuba.com