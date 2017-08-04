IntercityHotel expands into Hungary
Although the IntercityHotel brand is mainly focused in Germany, it has increasingly been expanding abroad over the recent past. There are now locations in Vienna (Austria), Enschede (Netherlands), Salalah (Oman) and Qingdao (China). Further hotels will be added in Germany and at three more foreign sites during the coming years. Alongside Budapest, the locations that have been earmarked are Leiden (Netherlands) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
Joachim Marusczyk, Managing Director of IntercityHotel GmbH, is looking forward to the new opening in Hungary: "Budapest is a city with a great past and lots of potential. We are delighted that our brand will soon be able to offer a centrally positioned and modern hotel in such an attractive metropolis."
The building is owned by the Hamburg-based B&L Group which, as well as acting as contractual partner in this case, is also currently working with IntercityHotel GmbH to develop three new hotels in Hamburg-Barmbek, Dortmund and Hildesheim. This is the first occasion on which B&L has joined forces with IntercityHotel GmbH to implement a project abroad.
The B&L Group's Managing Partner Thorsten Testorp stated: "For B&L, the development of the IntercityHotel project in Budapest represents an extraordinarily exciting challenge which we are delighted to be able to tackle. We are looking forward to working together with Deutsche Hospitality, a partner of many years' standing, to realise this outstanding hotel property."
About Deutsche Hospitality
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.