Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is to rebrand and manage a resort in Hua Hin, Thailand. In operation since 2010, the existing Asara Villa and Suite Resort, comprising a 96-key resort is owned by Ocean Property, features 54 pool villas and 42 suites.

Scheduled to re-launch as the Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin in November 2017, the hotel will also feature numerous F&B options, a spa with eight treatment rooms, Kids' Club, a meeting room, library, multiple swimming pools and extensive lush tropical landscaping.

"Our Mövenpick Resort in Hua Hin is the perfect destination for families, couples and exclusive meeting (MICE) groups seeking sanctuary from the hustle and noise of Bangkok," said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Global Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. "By combining Mövenpick's signature attention to detail with sublime Thai hospitality, world-class facilities and quaint beach town charm, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is set to add an exceptional new luxury accommodation choice for visitors. Local and international guests will enjoy memorable holidays, tailored to all ages and interests, with an added touch of private luxury and extraordinary service."

Centrally located in the famous Thai beachside town, which is an easy 3-hour drive from Bangkok, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is less than one kilometre from Hua Hin Airport and just a 5-minute drive from the town centre and its popular shopping and nightlife options.

"We're delighted to add another beachside property to our rapidly expanding portfolio" added Mr. Langdon, especially in such an established location and with such reputable owners. Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin will join our existing three, exceptional Mövenpick resort properties in Thailand, which include Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya, the stylish Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket and the popular Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket."