Mövenpick to Take Over Resort in Hua Hin, Thailand
"Our Mövenpick Resort in Hua Hin is the perfect destination for families, couples and exclusive meeting (MICE) groups seeking sanctuary from the hustle and noise of Bangkok," said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Global Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. "By combining Mövenpick's signature attention to detail with sublime Thai hospitality, world-class facilities and quaint beach town charm, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is set to add an exceptional new luxury accommodation choice for visitors. Local and international guests will enjoy memorable holidays, tailored to all ages and interests, with an added touch of private luxury and extraordinary service."
Centrally located in the famous Thai beachside town, which is an easy 3-hour drive from Bangkok, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is less than one kilometre from Hua Hin Airport and just a 5-minute drive from the town centre and its popular shopping and nightlife options.
"We're delighted to add another beachside property to our rapidly expanding portfolio" added Mr. Langdon, especially in such an established location and with such reputable owners. Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin will join our existing three, exceptional Mövenpick resort properties in Thailand, which include Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya, the stylish Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket and the popular Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket."
upscale hotel management company with over 16"000 staff members, is represented in 24 countries with 83 hotels, resorts and Nile cruisers currently in operation. Around 20 properties are planned or under construction, including Chiang Mai (Thailand), Bali (Indonesia) and Nairobi (Kenia). Focusing on expansion in its core markets of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts specialises in business and conference hotels, as well as holiday resorts, all reflecting a sense of place and respect for their local communities.
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, an international
Of Swiss heritage and headquartered in central Switzerland (Baar), Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts ispassionate about delivering premium service and culinary enjoyment – all with a personal touch. Committed to sustainable environments, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has become the most Green Globe certified hotel company in the world. The hotel company is owned by the Mövenpick Holding (66.7%) and the Kingdom Group (33.3%). For more information please visit www.movenpick.com.