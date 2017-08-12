Banyan Tree and Vanke form strategic partnership in China
BTC will also own 40% of Banyan Tree's hotel management company in China and continue the rapid expansion of the various brands under the Banyan Tree Group namely Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa and Laguna.
Vanke will also take up approximately 5% equity stake in Banyan Tree itself, as did AccorHotels, another strategic partner with which Banyan Tree recently signed a collaboration agreement to co-develop Banyan Tree-branded hotels around the world.
Mr Ho Kwon Ping, Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings Limited, said: "We are excited to partner with Vanke, one of the largest real estate developers in China. As China's economy matures, domestic and outbound tourism is set to boom, and many property developers are venturing into hospitality and tourism. China's demography is also prompting serious interest in senior-living and active-ageing communities as part of a global trend towards wellness. This is an area which both Banyan Tree and Vanke have experience and interest, and together we can do a lot more in China and the rest of the world."
Mr Yu Liang, President of China Vanke Co Ltd, said: "Vanke is not only one of the largest real estate developers in China, but also one with a reputation for integrity, quality and innovation. These values are also shared by Banyan Tree and we believe that going forward, there will be many synergies. We have over 9 million homeowners who keep in close touch with us, and they will be a big market for Banyan Tree hotels. We have many mixed-use urban projects which could take on a Cassia or Dhawa. And we also have many senior-living and active-ageing projects where Banyan Tree's award-winning wellness experience can provide new joint opportunities."
ABOUT CHINA VANKE CO LTD
China Vanke Co., Ltd. ("Vanke") is a leading real estate company in China since it stepped into the housing market over thirty years ago in 1988, with its main business being real estate development and property service. Adopting the strategy of focusing on city clusters, Vanke has already covered 66 cities in mainland China, mainly in the Pearl River Delta centered on cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the Yangtze River Delta centered on Shanghai, the Bohai Rim Region centered on Beijing, and the Chengdu Region which covers major cities in Midwest China. And since 2013, Vanke made its attempts to invest overseas. It has now been involved in dozens of real estate development projects in Hong Kong, Singapore, San Francisco, New York City and London. Vanke delivers its property service business mainly through Vanke Property Development Co., Ltd., which always regards the firstclass property service and building maintenance as the essence of running business, actively implement marketization, and provide excellent residential service for more clients. So far, Vanke Property had near a thousand property service projects in 64 large- and medium-sized cities in mainland China, covering a contractual property management area of over 210 million square meters. www.vanke.com
resort, residences and spa industry, Banyan Tree offers a signature blend of romance and travel with a green conscience. The philosophy behind the hotels, resorts, residences, spas, retail galleries and destination club is based on rejuvenation of the body, mind and soul – a Sanctuary for the Senses.
The leading international operator in the boutique
To date, the Banyan Tree Group manages and/or has ownership interests close to 30 resorts and hotels,over 60 spas and over 80 retail galleries; as well as three golf courses.
Angsana Hotels and Resorts
Angsana is a hotel brand that caters to the modern traveller
Managed by the Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Hotels and Resorts operates close to 10 resorts and hotels,over 40 spas, and 40 retail galleries.