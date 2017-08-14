WoodSpring Hotels Plans New Extended Stay Hotel Near Downtown Milwaukee
Breaking ground within the next six months, the new four-story, 123-room hotel will feature such amenities as guest laundry, in-room kitchens, fitness center, high-speed internet and the cleanliness, safety and affordability that the WoodSpring Suites brand provides to every guest.
"Macro Hospitality understand development in Milwaukee well, and when the site by Miller Park became available, we both knew it would be a home run," said Ron Burgett, executive vice president of franchise development & operations at WoodSpring Hotels. "We believe our affordable rates, coupled with our high-quality accommodations, will appeal to many travelers in this area of Milwaukee."
About WoodSpring Hotels
WoodSpring Hotels is the company behind the nation"s fastest growing value extended-stay hotel brand with over 210 hotels system-wide located in over 30 states. The company owns over 90 hotels and provides management services for both company-owned and franchised locations under the WoodSpring Suites and Value Place brands. WoodSpring Suites are hotels for good people with practical needs, down-to-earth attitudes and a comfortable style, and who appreciate the value of life"s necessities – done really well. For more information, visit www.WoodSpring.com.