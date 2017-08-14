Milwaukee, WI. – WoodSpring Hotels, the nation's fastest-growing extended-stay hotel company, announced today it has partnered with Macro Hospitality to build a WoodSpring Suites near Miller Park and downtown Milwaukee. The property, which will be located at 1101 S. 41st Street, West Milwaukee, Wis., marks the second WoodSpring Suites hotel franchise with Mr. Shariff Syed who also is developing a WoodSpring Suites in Madison, Wis.

"The Miller Park area is an ideal location for a new construction extended-stay hotel," said Syed. "In addition to the demand from downtown businesses, we will be centrally located next to the VA Medical Center, State Fair Park and Potawatomi Casino, and we will be the closest hotel to Miller Park. The village of West Milwaukee has been great to work with and are equally excited to bring new development to this thriving market."

Breaking ground within the next six months, the new four-story, 123-room hotel will feature such amenities as guest laundry, in-room kitchens, fitness center, high-speed internet and the cleanliness, safety and affordability that the WoodSpring Suites brand provides to every guest.

"Macro Hospitality understand development in Milwaukee well, and when the site by Miller Park became available, we both knew it would be a home run," said Ron Burgett, executive vice president of franchise development & operations at WoodSpring Hotels. "We believe our affordable rates, coupled with our high-quality accommodations, will appeal to many travelers in this area of Milwaukee."

