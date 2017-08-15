ATLANTA, Ga. – Officials of Peachtree Hotel Group (PHG), one of the nation's fastest growing hotel investment and management platforms, today announced the completed development and opening of the 90-room Home2 Suites Prattville in Ala. The hotel marks the first Home2 Suites for the company, bringing PHG's total hotel portfolio to 33.

Situated at 2505 Legends Drive, the extended-stay, pet-friendly hotel is convenient to the RT Capitol Hill Golf Course, historic Prattville and downtown Montgomery. Guest suites feature separate living and sleeping areas, as well as a fully equipped kitchen. Hotel amenities include a fitness center, saline pool, outdoor patio area, complimentary, daily breakfast and state-of-the-art business center.

PHG continues to seek additional acquisition and development opportunities. To discuss additional growth possibilities, contact Brent LeBlanc at 713-666-2544 or bleblanc@peachtreehotelgroup.com.

