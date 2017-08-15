New York, NY – The results are in: the firm that has put driving direct bookings first for 15 years generated an average 2200% ROI and 4.5% direct distribution cost for its hotel partners last year. By increasing their direct bookings and lowering distribution costs, hoteliers across the globe saw their investment in HeBS Digital returned to them at a rate of 22 to 1. Compared to standard OTA commissions of 18-25%, these numbers leave no doubt the direct online channel is the most cost-effective channel for hoteliers today.

Through best-of-breed digital technology, consulting, and marketing, the direct online channel experts at HeBS Digital launched websites and multichannel digital marketing campaigns for hospitality and travel companies across the globe, including major hotel brands, luxury hotel and resort brands, golf and spa resorts, hotel management companies, meeting and conference venues, franchisees and independents. The websites all incorporate the right balance of excellent design, an award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.

Based on the specific occupancy needs for each client, the team developed and launched robust digital marketing campaigns to engage, retain and acquire past and future guests with the goal of boosting direct bookings. The result? An average 2200% ROI and 4.5% distribution cost for its hotel partners*. Here are some notable standouts:

Tsogo Sun Hotels: Backed by the smartCMS® website technology platform this website incorporates over 95 hotels and resorts, 14 casinos, 35 individual restaurant sites and a convention center. To date, the bounce rate has decreased 46%, loyalty memberships increased 25% YoY, and the website has seen a return of 20:1 on its initial investment.

Almost immediately post-launch of their new responsive website, (backed by the award-winning smartCMS®) and digital marketing campaigns, this resort saw an 80% increase in direct revenues year over year.

The San Diego Marriott Gaslamp: This property partnered with HeBS Digital to create an online presence that would stand out and compliment what the major brand was doing for them. After implementing HeBS Digital's Smart Personalization Engine, the property saw a 26% increase in revenue through the vanity site and a 27% increase in YoY bookings.

"Our clients stay with us for years because of our proven track record of drastically increasing direct bookings, lowering distribution costs, and improving the bottom line" said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "We achieve this caliber of results because of our technology, direct online channel expertise, and our team of digital marketing experts that are a virtual extension of our clients' teams."

"We set out to completely revamp our online presence on the three screens with the overall goal of increasing bookings on our website" said Alison Mills, eCommerce Manager – Group. "We reviewed multiple firms worldwide and found that HeBS Digital's website and digital technology and marketing offerings surpassed all other solutions. By partnering with HeBS Digital, we were able to elevate our hospitality brand to new heights, with a new tsogosun.com brand website and an efficient and streamlined website technology and Content Management System that allows us to share content across multiple properties and regions. The result is a flawless online experience that really portrays the depth and breadth of Tsogo Sun's portfolio in one central location, and allows us to effectively communicate with our customer segments in ways that were never before possible."

This year, supply is outpacing demand in many major markets, occupancy rates are flatting, Airbnb is growing market share worldwide, and on top of all this, the direct booking ratio has declined 40% since 2009. HeBS Digital is perfectly equipped to tackle these concerns for hoteliers and is looking forward to continuing to push the industry forward and increase its product suite to help hoteliers maximize direct online channel revenues. Contact HeBS Digital to learn how the firm can increase your property's direct bookings by a guaranteed 25%.

*Average ROI was calculated by incorporating all fees paid to HeBS Digital, including website design and development fees, the smartCMS® website technology platform, all digital marketing initiatives and consulting fees.

