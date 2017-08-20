Today marks the grand opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville, a 241-room, five-story, state-of-the-art property just moments from offices, restaurants and cultural attractions along the city's horseshoe-shaped waterfront. – Source: DoubleTree by Hilton

EVANSVILLE, Ind. AND MCLEAN, Va. -- Visitors to Evansville - the commercial and economic hub of Southwest Indiana, Southeast Illinois and Northwest Kentucky - have a welcoming new hotel option in the heart of its bustling downtown.

Today marks the grand opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville, a 241-room, five-story, state-of-the-art property just moments from offices, restaurants and cultural attractions along the city's horseshoe-shaped waterfront. Guests can stroll the scenic paths along the Ohio River or easily access the adjacent Old National Events Plaza and the Ford Center via a convenient skybridge connection.

The hotel is the first property in Evansville and third in Indiana for DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) 14 market-leading brands, which is known worldwide for its signature warm Cookie welcome to guests upon arrival.

"Downtown Evansville is undergoing a renaissance, and we are delighted to play a major role in it with our warm and inviting new hotel," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "We look forward to offering guests the simple pleasures of travel and the thoughtful touches that make every stay special - starting with our warm DoubleTree Cookie."

With architectural elements that harken back to the Tri-State area's days as a mining and manufacturing region, DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville blends modern and rustic design. Furnishings and fixtures throughout the hotel carry contemporary, clean lines and warm color schemes, all cleverly enhanced by metal and raw material accents. As the largest non-smoking hotel in Evansville, the property offers a wide variety of guest rooms and suites, each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and other tasteful details.

Diners may choose from a number of on-property options. Stone City Grill offers all-day dining, with its menu featuring exquisite regional favorites with a modern flair - all served in an upscale, relaxed atmosphere. Midwestern ingredients and recipes abound in such entrees as Bourbon Apple Pork Tenderloin and Cedar Plank Salmon Fillet, and all meals are complemented by crafted cocktails and locally-sourced beers. Room service is also available.

For delicious hors d'oeuvres and light appetizers, such as Momma's Mac & Cheese Bites and Waffle Burger Slammers, guests may delight in the Quarry Bar. It's the perfect place for friendly gatherings, watching sports games and enjoying cocktails and extensive wine-by-the-glass offerings. On-the-go guests may pick up snacks in the convenient onsite 24-hour Made Market Pantry.

One of the hotel's most distinctive features is its 12,000 square feet of meeting, reception and event space. Six separate rooms are highlighted by the elegant Grand Ballroom, which accommodates 650 guests. For larger events, the space can expand to more than 600,000 square feet given the hotel's connection to and alliance with the adjacent Evansville Auditorium and Convention Centre (better known as The Old National Events Plaza) and Ford Center arena.

Event spaces can benefit from the hotel's state-of-the-art sound system and AV equipment, and all guests can utilize the 24-hour business center.

In addition to the warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome, the hotel provides a full complement of services and DoubleTree by Hilton brand amenities, including the Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast, an assortment of gourmet in-room tea and coffee offerings by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® and a refreshing array of the Crabtree & Evelyn natural skin and body care line.

Other conveniences include a 24-hour fitness center, featuring Fitness by Lifestyle Fitness cardio equipment, personal TV screens, free weights and plenty of room to stretch. Outside is a fire pit with casual seating available alongside the heated, salt water pool or on the sun deck.

"Evansville is growing as a leisure and business destination, and our new hotel provides travelers with a much-needed upscale lodging option," said Tracy Wiley, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville. "Our staff is eager to deliver service that perfectly blends comfort and style, attributes DoubleTree by Hilton fans appreciate and expect."

DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with Amazon Shop With Points.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Hilton Honors Points per night, up to a maximum of 5,000 Points, for stays from now through August 15, 2017 when booking directly with Hilton. This is in addition to the global Hilton Honors promotion of 2,000 Bonus Points per night that is available at all properties through April 30, 2017. Diamond, Gold and Silver members will also enjoy free Wi-Fi and space-available upgrades to the hotel's exclusive Hilton Honors floor, while Diamond and Gold members will receive a choice of the complementary Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast or 1,000 bonus Points per stay.

DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville is located at 601 Walnut Street, Evansville, Indiana 47708. Just off SR 62, the hotel is nine miles from Evansville Regional Airport.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.dtevansville.doubletreebyhilton.com or call 812-423-5002. The property is owned by HCW, LLC and managed by Ambridge Hospitality.

Media may access additional information on DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville at news.doubletree.com/evansville. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton openings, visit news.doubletree.com.

