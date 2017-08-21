PORTLAND, Texas and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland. Offering 88 suites, the hotel is designed for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience. Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland enters the region at an opportunistic time, with tourism currently generating an annual economic impact of $1 billion in Corpus Christi*.

"Located just off U.S. Highway 181, our all-suite hotel is a convenient and comfortable base for families and business travelers," said Nicholas Bhakta, general manager. "We are eager to provide visitors to the Portland area a one-of-a-kind experience that lets them travel in a way specific to them, offering flexibility and convenience at an affordable rate with our extended stay option."

Located at 139 Buddy Ganem Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland offers guests convenient access to visit the USS Lexington, Texas State Aquarium, Whataburger Field and a variety of shopping and dining options.

Owned by Portland Hospitality LP and managed by ZJZ Hospitality, Inc., Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and barbeque grill area, a multifunctional Oasis lobby with spacious seating and a business center. Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland is also pet-friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, Home2 Suites by Hilton Portland or call 361-643-1000.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*Source: Corpus Christi CVB

Contact

Kristen Wells

Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 703 883 5826

Send Email