SureStay Hotel Group Reveals First Project in Asia
And the brand has now secured its first location in Asia, with the signing of SureStay Plus Sukhumvit Soi 2 - a new-build lower-midscale hotel being developed in the heart of Bangkok. Construction work commenced late last year and the new hotel is expected to open in December 2017.
"SureStay Hotel Group has created a real buzz in the industry since it was first launched in 2016, and I am delighted to introduce this unique concept to Asia," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.
"Hotel owners will be able to benefit from Best Western's extensive global distribution and support network, while guests will be reassured by the fact that all SureStay hotels are bound by a 'SureStay Service Promise' to ensure quality."
"I am confident that SureStay hotels will become the benchmark for high-quality, affordable accommodation across the region. The signing of SureStay Plus Sukhumvit Soi 2 will lead to a significant roll-out of this exciting white label concept in key business and leisure destinations across Asia in future," Mr. Berrivin added.
The new Bangkok hotel will feature 85 modern, comfortable rooms and, as per SureStay Plus brand standards, all guests will be offered complimentary breakfast and in-room Wi-Fi. There will also be a "business corner" area providing corporate travelers with a selection of convenient services.
In addition, the hotel's owners will be provided with a cloud-based PMS and a digital platform. They will also be offered advice on how to manage their online reviews and social media platforms, as well as property-level sales coaching.
As a white label subsidiary of Best Western Hotels and Resorts, SureStay Hotel Group is extremely confident about its future, with more than 30 properties already having been approved, mainly in North America. By the end of 2017, SureStay Hotel Group expects to have expanded its global portfolio to 100 hotels, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry.
Contact
Siriporn Trachoo
Marketing & Communications Best Western International – Asia
Phone: +66 2 656 1260
Send Email
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.