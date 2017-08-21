Bangkok -- SureStay Hotel Group℠ has unveiled details of its first SureStay Plus℠ hotel in Bangkok, marking the arrival of the revolutionary white label concept in Asia by Best Western® Hotels & Resorts.

Introduced in late 2016, SureStay Hotel Group is a hotel family that's committed to providing superior service and the right amenities at an exceptional travel value. It is also designed to allow economy and lower-midscale hotels to harness Best Western's global network, without compromising the company's established brand standards.

And the brand has now secured its first location in Asia, with the signing of SureStay Plus Sukhumvit Soi 2 - a new-build lower-midscale hotel being developed in the heart of Bangkok. Construction work commenced late last year and the new hotel is expected to open in December 2017.

"SureStay Hotel Group has created a real buzz in the industry since it was first launched in 2016, and I am delighted to introduce this unique concept to Asia," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.

"Hotel owners will be able to benefit from Best Western's extensive global distribution and support network, while guests will be reassured by the fact that all SureStay hotels are bound by a 'SureStay Service Promise' to ensure quality."

"I am confident that SureStay hotels will become the benchmark for high-quality, affordable accommodation across the region. The signing of SureStay Plus Sukhumvit Soi 2 will lead to a significant roll-out of this exciting white label concept in key business and leisure destinations across Asia in future," Mr. Berrivin added.

The new Bangkok hotel will feature 85 modern, comfortable rooms and, as per SureStay Plus brand standards, all guests will be offered complimentary breakfast and in-room Wi-Fi. There will also be a "business corner" area providing corporate travelers with a selection of convenient services.

In addition, the hotel's owners will be provided with a cloud-based PMS and a digital platform. They will also be offered advice on how to manage their online reviews and social media platforms, as well as property-level sales coaching.

As a white label subsidiary of Best Western Hotels and Resorts, SureStay Hotel Group is extremely confident about its future, with more than 30 properties already having been approved, mainly in North America. By the end of 2017, SureStay Hotel Group expects to have expanded its global portfolio to 100 hotels, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry.

