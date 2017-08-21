My Place Hotel - West Jordan, UT is approximately eight miles away from Utah’s first My Place Hotel in West Valley City.

West Jordan, UT – Only 10 months after My Place made its debut in Utah with the opening of My Place Hotel-West Valley City, the brand is extremely pleased to announce Utah's second My Place location is now open in West Jordan! The opening of Salt Lake Valley's second location marks a major milestone for the brand, which now has 30 open locations nationwide! The brand new 4-story, 63-room extended stay hotel opened on February 13, 2017.

My Place Hotel-West Jordan, UT is independently owned by Hotel Barons JLA, LLC., and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. It is the third My Place hotel developed and owned by Principal Engineer Craig Larsen, a Salt Lake Valley native. Larsen's first My Place hotel opened in Rock Springs, Wyoming in March 2015, and his second opened in West Valley, Utah in April 2016.

"We are very excited to provide another region of the Salt Lake Valley with a brand new My Place Hotel" Larsen said. "The area has been underserved for years and we not only plan to fill the demand but do so in a manner that will drive our guests to select My Place as their preferred hospitality provider!"

Salt Lake Valley's newest hotel is located in the Jordan Landing Development at 7424 South Campus View Drive, only minutes from the breathtaking Oquirrh mountains it looks upon. In addition to its scenic backdrop, the convenient location within Jordan Landing offers guests easy access to restaurants, shopping, a movie theater and Jordan Valley Medical Center. The surrounding community is invited to join the new hotel in celebrating its Grand Opening on Tuesday, April 4th beginning at 11:30 AM.

My Place Hotel-West Jordan General Manager Hillary Hanscom said she is most looking forward to demonstrating the community's welcoming nature, while improving its options with a quality lodging experience for both nightly and extended stay guests.

"The West Jordan community has been exceptionally receptive, and we are excited to serve them as well as those traveling to the area," Hanscom said. "With shopping, dining, and entertainment all right here in Jordan Landing, I believe that our My Place property will provide the only thing that is missing – quality lodging that is focused on customer service and cleanliness. Our team has thoroughly enjoyed this adventure and we now look forward to writing the next chapter with our guests!"

Legacy Management Regional Manager Vickie Wyant has overseen theopening of three My Place Hotels since she worked on the opening ofMy Place Hotel-West Valley City just 10 months ago. For her, workingon the brand's milestone opening deepens her perspective.

"My Place Hotel West Jordan is the 30th hotel in the My Place Family,"Wyant said. "Watching the expansion of My Place with all the dedicatedemployees at this location is an exciting part of company history! Goteam Utah!"

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable priceincluding nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extendedstay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The propertyis pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities,complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store,located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies forthe guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoythe new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. is persistently advancing in its campaignfor U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chaincurrently has 30 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotelsto follow. To book your stay at My Place, please call the toll-free reservationline at: 855-200-5685, or visit myplacehotels.com to book online.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC is a Franchise company that focuses on providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities, and great customer service, all at an affordable price. My Place Hotels of America, LLC is based out of Aberdeen, SD, and offers franchisees a new construction brand, designed to ensure quality, consistency and the highest of standards for delivering marketplace value. For more information on becoming part of our growing franchisee family, please visit myplacehotels. com or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

Contact

Ngoc Thach

Director of Public Relations - My Place Hotels of America

Phone: 605-725-5993

Send Email