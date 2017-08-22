ReviewPro, world leaders in Guest Intelligence solutions for the hotel industry, is expanding rapidly in Asia Pacific. Building on its already large client base, the company has signed a number of key new partnership agreements in the region. Also, it was recently announced that Chinese technology giant Shiji acquired a majority stake in the company.

2016 proved to be a banner year for growth in APAC as ReviewPro signed more than 1,800 new hotel clients, partnering with some of the region's most prominent hotel brands: Absolute Hotel Services, Minor Hotels, Aryaduta Hotels Group, TCC Land Asset World, Onyx Hospitality Group, Discovery Parks, Spicers Retreats and BIG4 Holiday Parks.

In addition, ReviewPro has secured multi-year renewal agreements with existing partners including Furama Hotels International, Dusit International, Chatrium Hotels and Residences and GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd).

· Amongst the major new brands that signed with ReviewPro is Bangkok based Minor Hotels. With more than 150 properties worldwide and a passion for delivering perfection to guests, the global brand will use ReviewPro's Guest Intelligence Suite (consisting of Online Reputation Management and Guest Satisfaction Surveys) as well as Advanced Case Workflows to obtain a deeper understanding of their guests' needs to create even better guest experiences across their entire portfolio.

· ONYX Hospitality Group, a Thai-based regional hotel company with brands like Amari, OZO and Shama, has also chosen to use the Guest Intelligence Suite to ensure their properties are consistently exceeding guest expectations.

RJ Friedlander, CEO of ReviewPro, commented on the company's latest news, "In 2016 we saw our biggest year–on-year growth ever in APAC and we expect to expand our market share there even further this year. Our recent partnerships with several leading global brands demonstrates our strong positioning in the region and we will continue to leverage this in the coming year to strengthen our presence."

