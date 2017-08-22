ReviewPro propels growth in Asia Pacific with key new partnerships
In addition, ReviewPro has secured multi-year renewal agreements with existing partners including Furama Hotels International, Dusit International, Chatrium Hotels and Residences and GHM (General Hotel Management Ltd).
· Amongst the major new brands that signed with ReviewPro is Bangkok based Minor Hotels. With more than 150 properties worldwide and a passion for delivering perfection to guests, the global brand will use ReviewPro's Guest Intelligence Suite (consisting of Online Reputation Management and Guest Satisfaction Surveys) as well as Advanced Case Workflows to obtain a deeper understanding of their guests' needs to create even better guest experiences across their entire portfolio.
· ONYX Hospitality Group, a Thai-based regional hotel company with brands like Amari, OZO and Shama, has also chosen to use the Guest Intelligence Suite to ensure their properties are consistently exceeding guest expectations.
RJ Friedlander, CEO of ReviewPro, commented on the company's latest news, "In 2016 we saw our biggest year–on-year growth ever in APAC and we expect to expand our market share there even further this year. Our recent partnerships with several leading global brands demonstrates our strong positioning in the region and we will continue to leverage this in the coming year to strengthen our presence."
About ReviewPro
ReviewPro is the leading provider of Guest Intelligence solutions to hotels worldwide. The company"s suite of cloud-based solutions consists of Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Guest Satisfaction Surveys (GSS), which enable clients to obtain a deeper understanding of reputation performance as well as operational/service strengths and weaknesses. They also offer Auto Case Management and the Guest Messaging Hub to help automate internal processes to ensure guest feedback is acted on quickly and efficiently. Leveraging Guest Intelligence effectively allows clients to increase guest satisfaction, rankings on review sites/OTAs and revenue.
The company offers the industry-standard Global Review Index™ (GRI), an online reputation score, which is used by thousands of hotels worldwide as a benchmark for reputation management efforts, based on review data collected from 175 OTAs and review sites in more than 45 languages. More than 30,000 hotels worldwide leverage ReviewPro"s solutions to deliver better guest experiences. For more information about ReviewPro, please visit www.reviewpro.com.