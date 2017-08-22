Los Angeles, California -- Evolution Hospitality, a California-based hospitality management company, announces it has been chosen to manage Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles.

The luxury boutique hotel features 209 guest rooms with private balconies, a resort pool and outdoor fireplace, versatile event space, and hip penthouse-level WEST Restaurant & Lounge offering unparalleled views of the city skyline.

The hotel recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in June 2016, resulting in a contemporary new design, upgraded bathrooms, and updated high-tech amenities including Bluetooth media streaming hubs in each guest room.

The hotel boasts a "We Are NOT Square" culture that includes complimentary Wi-Fi, Daily Wine Hour, complimentary shuttle services within a 3-mile radius, and a "Skip the Tip" gratuity free environment at the hotel and West Restaurant & Lounge.

This acquisition marks the first partnership between Evolution Hospitality and Hotel Angeleno owner, Mark Beccaria, an individual hotel investor with several western U.S. properties in his portfolio. Beccaria selected Evolution Hospitality for their proven track record as a premier hotel management company that delivers effective results.

"We are honored to partner with Mark Beccaria and welcome Hotel Angeleno to our management portfolio," said John Murphy, President of Evolution Hospitality. "With its close proximity to Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, The Getty Center and UCLA, Hotel Angeleno is a fantastic property in an ideal location, and we look forward to continuing to grow the hotel's success".

Hotel Angeleno is located at 170 N. Church Lane in Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit http://www.hotelangeleno.com or www.evolutionhospitality.com.

