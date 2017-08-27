Berlin – With Korean design, aesthetics, and K-pop achieving worldwide cult-like status, the global gaze is on Seoul. Standing proud in the heart of Gangnam, GLAD LIVE GANGNAM is the sister hotel of GLAD Hotel Yeouido and the latest Design Hotels™ member in the region. With 210 rooms, in-suite plunge pools, a gym, and round-the-clock wine and dine concepts, GLAD LIVE GANGNAM emerges as the city's hottest new entertainment hub.

A party revolution

From the crew behind Seoul's fashionable club D.Bridge, comes the sprawling multilevel dining and entertainment concept that encompasses GLAD LIVE GANGNAM. With the central lobby at the core of the concept, a playful vibe that runs throughout the hotel. The restaurant, bar, and lounge are deliberately layered on top of one another in an open, flowing design over three storeys, allowing guests to seamlessly explore each of these areas. The connecting centerpiece of the design concept is an extraordinary 180-bulb four-meter-tall chandelier which houses hidden speakers, heightening the ambience and energy of the space with orchestrated colored lighting design.

Designed to take you from day through night, the robust 24/7 entertainment program enables guests to immerse themselves completely into the local social scene. The hotel's main restaurant Flint serves up modern European food in elegant surroundings, defined by gold accents and marble furniture, while Powerplant is a more casual brunch and bar area, specializing in burgers, pizza, and tacos.

With "Color Up Your Life" as its motto, D.Bridge Colour Avenue is an upscale lounge bar that promises guests a completely new experience every season. Currently rendered in different hues of pink, the space undergoes a biannual design overhaul to reflect the ever-changing color theme. Guests can access Flint, Powerplant, and D.Bridge Colour Avenue from a central staircase that links all three spaces. The after-hours club D.Star opens from 11:30pm until 10am every Friday and Saturday, and has become the hip new destination for Seoul's hedonistic party set. With a renowned Korean talent, DJ Komodo, as its star, the club is a hive of activity every weekend and a popular drop-in spot for locals and visitors alike.

Redefining in-room soirées

Minimalist and simple lines dominate the 210 rooms of this steel mesh-clad property, however an air of decadence permeates its three types of suites. The Glad House Suite is a mini museum decked with contemporary art objects curated by the Daelim Museum, Korea's first photography museum. The room features work by popular Korean animation artist Youngjun Kim, Danish fashion designer Henrik Vibskov, and Korean photographer Lala Choi, who are some of the young artists handpicked to collaborate with the hotel.

The Glad Pool Suite has a modern classic black and white interior design including a supersized bed at 420cm by 200cm and a soaker pool measuring 200cm by 194cm. The walls of this suite also boast a jaw-dropping two-meter LED television, complete with Bang & Olufsen speakers for the ultimate in-room pool party experience. The ideal space for private soirées, the Live Pool Suite is luxuriously outfitted with marble walls and herringbone floors, and features a supersized bed at 305cm by 206cm and in-room 280cm by 241cm mini pool.

The Neighborhood

Perfectly placed for you to get out and explore, GLAD LIVE GANGNAM is a hotspot for business and leisure travelers. Located in Gangnam near to COEX, the largest underground shopping center in Asia, and Garosu-gil and Apgujeong, two of the trendiest districts in Seoul, the 210-room hotel is within the business district and close to some of the best retail and entertainment hotspots. Gangnam has established itself as one of the capital's unmissable nightlife destinations brimming with bars, clubs, and restaurants.

Rates from USD 120.

