PHOENIX -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced the addition of the Blake Hotel New Orleans, BW Premier Collection®. The property – situated on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line at Lafayette Square – is a welcome addition to Best Western's BW Premier Collection, which consists of carefully selected upscale, high-quality independent hotels and resorts in key markets that deliver exceptional and unique travel experiences, while retaining their design, name and orientation. Best Western's soft brand fits discerning travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind experience with the benefits of a global hotel brand.

"It's very exciting to add another great hotel to our BW Premier Collection," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "BW Premier Collection is one of our fastest growing brands and allows independent hoteliers to preserve their unique hotel identity – all while enjoying access to Best Western's strong brand heritage, support, sales and marketing tools. We are now very competitive in the soft brand space and look forward to welcoming other signature destination properties, like this newest acquisition in The Big Easy."

The Blake Hotel New Orleans, BW Premier Collection is conveniently located in Downtown New Orleans within proximity to Bourbon Street, offering business and leisure travelers an ideal place to stay. The newly renovated hotel features 122 spacious guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, in-room microwaves, mini fridges and free high-speed internet. Additional amenities include a fitness center, business center, meeting facilities, cocktail lounge and has an on-site dining option – serving an array of authentic Lousiana cuisine. The property is also within walking distance to many restaurants – including the world-famous Café Du Monde – the Convention Center, Superdome, St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter.

"We are delighted to join the Best Western family as a BW Premier Collectionproperty," said Daffne Briggitte Ruglas, general manager of Blake Hotel New Orleans. "We look forward to capitalizing on the global reach that Best Western's network provides, while maintaining our unique personal identity and continuing to satisfy the needs of travelers seeking an authentic New Orleans experience."

Reservations at the Blake Hotel New Orleans, BW Premier Collection may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (504) 522-9000 or by calling Best Western's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800)-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at Bestwestern.Com.