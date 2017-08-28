BW Premier Collection Adds Blake Hotel New Orleans
The Blake Hotel New Orleans, BW Premier Collection is conveniently located in Downtown New Orleans within proximity to Bourbon Street, offering business and leisure travelers an ideal place to stay. The newly renovated hotel features 122 spacious guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, in-room microwaves, mini fridges and free high-speed internet. Additional amenities include a fitness center, business center, meeting facilities, cocktail lounge and has an on-site dining option – serving an array of authentic Lousiana cuisine. The property is also within walking distance to many restaurants – including the world-famous Café Du Monde – the Convention Center, Superdome, St. Louis Cathedral and the French Quarter.
"We are delighted to join the Best Western family as a BW Premier Collectionproperty," said Daffne Briggitte Ruglas, general manager of Blake Hotel New Orleans. "We look forward to capitalizing on the global reach that Best Western's network provides, while maintaining our unique personal identity and continuing to satisfy the needs of travelers seeking an authentic New Orleans experience."
Reservations at the Blake Hotel New Orleans, BW Premier Collection may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (504) 522-9000 or by calling Best Western's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800)-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at Bestwestern.Com.
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
