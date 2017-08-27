Meliá Hotels International, Spain's leading hotel group, announced today the signing of Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort, a brand new beachfront property in Vietnam. This new deal is in partnership with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company and will bring the group's number of current and future properties in Vietnam to five.

This new property in Vietnam will follow the successful Meliá Hanoi and Meliá Danang, as well as the newly opened Sol Beach House Phu Quoc and recently signed Meliá Ho Tram. This new agreement continues to strengthen Meliá's presence in Vietnam, underscoring the company's management leadership and ability to cater to both the increasing demands of tourism and travel in the country.

"We're proud to embark on this new partnership with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company", said Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, CEO of Meliá Hotels International. "If anything has taught us these past 60 years, it's our ability to deliver strong returns on investments for our partners. Together, I'm confident we can achieve robust and sustainable growth in Vietnam. Looking ahead, the new Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort will continue to set the benchmark for world-class services and bring to life the Meliá resort experience that revolutionizes the traditional sun and beach concept."

Set to open in 2018, Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort will capture both the Cam Ranh Bay and Nha Trang markets and will position Meliá as a leading hotel in this quickly developing area. Situated on the Southeastern coast of Vietnam, Cam Ranh Bay is emerging as a key MICE and vacation destination in the region. Located only five kilometers from Cam Ranh Bay International Airport, the resort will be easily accessible by both Vietnamese and overseas visitors. Key attractions including the Tu Van Pagoda and Binh Ba Island are also within close proximity of the hotel, making Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort a prime vacation destination.

Every one of Meliá Cam Ranh 200 rooms will have sea views and each of the 100 villas, measuring between 240m2 and 400m2, will feature private infinity pools. The property, with a wedding chapel withdirect access to the beach, will feature The Level for the ultimate in personalized service; Meliá's signature YHI Spa; and three restaurants from which guests can choose between casual and fine dining options.

In 2017, Meliá Hotels International will maintain its robust momentum in Asia, with 13 hotels currently in operation and 23 hotels in the pipeline, and looks to double its portfolio in the region by 2020.

