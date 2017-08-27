Meliá Hotels International Signs Meliá Cam Ranh Bay In Vietnam
Meliá to expand footprint in Vietnam with new beachfront resort in Cam Ranh Bay
"We're proud to embark on this new partnership with Saigon – Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company", said Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, CEO of Meliá Hotels International. "If anything has taught us these past 60 years, it's our ability to deliver strong returns on investments for our partners. Together, I'm confident we can achieve robust and sustainable growth in Vietnam. Looking ahead, the new Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort will continue to set the benchmark for world-class services and bring to life the Meliá resort experience that revolutionizes the traditional sun and beach concept."
Set to open in 2018, Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort will capture both the Cam Ranh Bay and Nha Trang markets and will position Meliá as a leading hotel in this quickly developing area. Situated on the Southeastern coast of Vietnam, Cam Ranh Bay is emerging as a key MICE and vacation destination in the region. Located only five kilometers from Cam Ranh Bay International Airport, the resort will be easily accessible by both Vietnamese and overseas visitors. Key attractions including the Tu Van Pagoda and Binh Ba Island are also within close proximity of the hotel, making Meliá Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort a prime vacation destination.
Every one of Meliá Cam Ranh 200 rooms will have sea views and each of the 100 villas, measuring between 240m2 and 400m2, will feature private infinity pools. The property, with a wedding chapel withdirect access to the beach, will feature The Level for the ultimate in personalized service; Meliá's signature YHI Spa; and three restaurants from which guests can choose between casual and fine dining options.
In 2017, Meliá Hotels International will maintain its robust momentum in Asia, with 13 hotels currently in operation and 23 hotels in the pipeline, and looks to double its portfolio in the region by 2020.
About Melia Hotels International
Founded in 1956 in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International is one of the largest hotel companies worldwide as well as the absolute leader within the Spanish market, with more than 370 hotels (current portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries and 4 continents under the brands: Gran Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus Resorts, ME by Meliá, INNSIDE by Meliá, Tryp by Wyndham and Sol Hoteles. The strategic focus on international growth has allowed Meliá Hotels International to be the first Spanish hotel company with presence in key markets such as China, the Arabian Gulf or the US, as well as maintaining its leadership in traditional markets such as Europe, Latin America or the Caribbean. Its high degree of globalization, a diversified business model, the consistent growth plan supported by strategic alliances with major investors and its commitment to responsible tourism are the major strengths of Meliá Hotels International, being the Spanish Hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking) and one of the most attractive to work worldwide.