Best Western Plus Arrowhead Hotel To Open In Colton, California
For the business traveler, the hotel offers a full-service business center with printing and faxing services, complimentary wireless high-speed Internet access in all public areas and meeting space to accommodate up to 12 people.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Best Western Plus brand, as it is well known and respected for its high standards and commitment to quality customer service," said Manny De Guzman, vice president of hotel operations, HWY 111 Hotel Group, LP. "This property is an exceptional lodging option for our guests, and a tremendous asset to the community as whole."
Best Western Arrowhead Hotel is only a few miles from most local attractions such as the Gonzales Community Center, Fiesta Village Family Fun Park, Inland Center Mall and the National Orange Show Events Center. For those of you who love the outdoors, be sure to visit the Santa Ana River Trail, the very popular winter destination of Big Bear and you are less than an hour drive to popular attractions like Disneyland® and Knott's® Berry Farm.
Rates start at $79.00 per night. Travelers can contact the property directly for special packages.
Best Western Rewards is one of the industry's most generous rewards programs and one of few that is truly international. With 4,200 locations in more than 100 countries, Best Western makes it easy for members to earn points redeemable for global free room nights with no blackout dates, dining, shopping and entertainment gift cards, gas cards, airline miles and more. Now more than ever, Best Western Rewards is helping our leisure and business customers travel "smart." Learn more about the program at bestwesternrewards.com.
Reservations at the Best Western Plus Arrowhead Hotel may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (909) 370-2424 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at bestwestern.com.
