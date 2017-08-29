NEW YORK – The James Hotels announces The James New York-NoMad opening summer 2017. The launch of the property marks a key moment in the evolution of the brand, beginning with the opening of The James West Hollywood-Sunset in May 2017. The new James Hotels are mindfully modern, embodied by the core pillars of Connection, Consciousness, and Community. Each property has a unique thumbprint of locally-sourced influential facets as part of its brand ethos.

"The James New York-NoMad brings another distinct personality to our family," says Carl Cohen, Chief Experience Officer at Denihan Hospitality Group. "As we roll out new properties over the next year, The James Hotels will be known for offering mindfully elevating experiences."

Centrally located at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, The James New York-NoMad will be the ultimate urban retreat, a perfect home base from which guests can explore the city. The property is minutes away from Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park and the Flatiron District.

With a legacy dating back to the start of the 20th century, The James' exterior embodies all the elegance and stature of classic New York, standing as a 12-story testament to the beauty of Beaux-Art architecture. The 344-room luxury property, including 28 suites, is undergoing a transformation by acclaimed designer Thomas Juul-Hansen. Each room will serve as a private sanctuary styled and appointed with today's traveler in mind and artfully curated with design elements reminiscent of global nomads accumulating eclectic treasures along their journeys.

John Meadow's LDV Hospitality, the critically acclaimed New York-based restaurant group, will be the food and beverage partner managing all in-room dining, as well as opening a few exciting concepts on the property. LDV Hospitality's partnership with The James Hotel will be a key influence and driver in the resurgence of Manhattan's NoMad district.

The property will offer 4,500 square feet of prime event space, including the 250-person grand ballroom and 4 private meeting rooms, tailor made for intimate business meetings, power lunches or large social gatherings.

Conceived for the creative set, The James New York-NoMad will offer guests a path to greater enlightenment through an authentically immersive experience, including a comprehensive wellness program. The James will utilize tech to take the guest experience to the next level with advanced in-room technology through KEYPR featuring keyless entry, an in-room tablet and custom mobile app including ordering in-room dining and streaming guests' favorite shows and movies.

