The James New York NoMad Opens
Centrally located at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, The James New York-NoMad will be the ultimate urban retreat, a perfect home base from which guests can explore the city. The property is minutes away from Madison Square Park, Gramercy Park and the Flatiron District.
With a legacy dating back to the start of the 20th century, The James' exterior embodies all the elegance and stature of classic New York, standing as a 12-story testament to the beauty of Beaux-Art architecture. The 344-room luxury property, including 28 suites, is undergoing a transformation by acclaimed designer Thomas Juul-Hansen. Each room will serve as a private sanctuary styled and appointed with today's traveler in mind and artfully curated with design elements reminiscent of global nomads accumulating eclectic treasures along their journeys.
John Meadow's LDV Hospitality, the critically acclaimed New York-based restaurant group, will be the food and beverage partner managing all in-room dining, as well as opening a few exciting concepts on the property. LDV Hospitality's partnership with The James Hotel will be a key influence and driver in the resurgence of Manhattan's NoMad district.
The property will offer 4,500 square feet of prime event space, including the 250-person grand ballroom and 4 private meeting rooms, tailor made for intimate business meetings, power lunches or large social gatherings.
Conceived for the creative set, The James New York-NoMad will offer guests a path to greater enlightenment through an authentically immersive experience, including a comprehensive wellness program. The James will utilize tech to take the guest experience to the next level with advanced in-room technology through KEYPR featuring keyless entry, an in-room tablet and custom mobile app including ordering in-room dining and streaming guests' favorite shows and movies.
About Denihan Hospitality Group
Denihan Hospitality Group is a privately-held, full-service hotel management and development company that owns and/or operates 14 boutique hotels in major urban markets in the U.S. Over the past 50 years, the Denihan family has built a world-class lodging investment platform within the boutique hotel space, creating value by acquiring, repositioning and managing independent hotels.
The Denihan portfolio includes properties operating under The James and Affinia Hotels brands, as well as Manhattan luxury independents, The Surrey and The Benjamin, and additional independent affiliates in New York City. Denihan"s hotels also include an impressive list of high profile chef-driven restaurants and bars.
The company"s uniquely guest-centric approach, refined through three generations of Denihan leadership, has made it an industry leader in hospitality, property and restaurant development, as well as hotel operations, management and marketing.
More details can be found at http://www.denihan.com.