The first phase of a multimillion pound hospitality sector development has opened its doors in Aberdeen.

Hampton by Hilton represents the introduction of a new brand to the North East of Scotland and the company is investing more than £34 million in creating two brand new, purpose-built hotels at Dyce, Aberdeen and Westhill, Aberdeenshire. The move will add an additional 300+ rooms to the accommodation provision in the area, and will create more than 100 jobs across the two locations.

The Dyce facility, which offers 155 bedrooms, has now opened its doors with the 173-bed Westhill location due to come onstream in spring 2017. They join the global Hampton by Hilton family of more than 2,000 hotels spread across 17 countries.

The project has been completed by Robertson Construction Eastern Ltd on behalf of owners Bricks Capital and combines innovative off-site fabrication with traditional construction methods. The resulting modular building has been completed in a significantly shorter build-time with the resulting high quality finish as seen in other Hampton by Hilton hotels.

Commenting on the opening on Hampton by Hilton Aberdeen Airport, General Manager Sandra Brooks said: "In terms of the local market, this fresh, contemporary hotel represents a new dimension to the Hilton family which will be very well known to many people. It is a significant step forward for the company to open in a key Scottish market such as the North East where green shoots of recovery make this a great place to be. We very much look forward to the opportunities and challenges which lie ahead as we build our reputation in the area."

The hotel is operated by third-party management company, Interstate Europe Hotels & Resorts. Nicholas Northam, Interstate's managing director for the UK, said: "We're thrilled to be opening these two new Hampton by Hilton hotels in the Aberdeenshire region, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the area's corporate and leisure markets."

Bricks Capital develops and owns branded hotels, in addition to its own student brand - true student living - which has two developments in Glasgow. The two hotel projects bring the company's investment in Scottish properties to £100million.

Peter Prickett, CEO from Bricks Capital, said: "We are extremely excited to have joined forces with Interstate to open the first of our Hampton by Hilton branded hotels in Aberdeen, and grow our Scottish portfolio further. We hope this is the first of many as we continue our expansion throughout the UK."

Keith Taylor, Managing Director, Robertson Construction Eastern Limited, said:" It has been a pleasure to have been involved in this project, our teams have embraced the modular construction techniques and we are pleased to have completed it within a shorter time frame than usually expected for this type of development."

