Dubai, UAE. 27 February 2017: INTEREL, the world's leading provider of integrated guestroom control and energy management systems for the hospitality industry, has been recognised as the winner of the Clean Technology, Green Building and Innovation in Sustainable Technologies categories at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards earlier this month.

Presented by Eng. Mohamed Al Hosani, MD of Tandeef, the awards provide recognition for companies and individuals implementing outstanding sustainability and CSR initiatives across the region and aim to support organizations and businesses as a vehicle for sharing best practice and for promoting continuous improvement, learning and personal development.

Focused on enhancing the hotel guest experience and optimising an operator's energy consumption, INTEREL's system philosophy is driven by their social responsibility towards the environment – seeking to deliver greener and more sustainable operations by building on the efforts of hoteliers who are focused on reducing their properties' energy consumption and costs.

"INTEREL is delighted to be recognised and awarded for our leadership in sustainability in the Gulf region," said Florian Kriechbaumer, INTEREL's Director of Operations & Development, in accepting the award. "Through our revolutionary online Water Management System, a hotel is able to save up to 30 percent of water every year while improving the guest experience."

Mark Hamill, Managing Director of Awards International, said: "We felt extremely privileged to have so many of the top companies in Sustainability and CSR participating in the inaugural awards. The judges had a very difficult time in choosing the winners, showing just how close the competition was. We launched this awards programme on the back of the success of the Sustainability and CSR categories at the International Business Excellence Awards, and we are delighted to have been able to provide the platform for leading companies to tell their stories. Congratulations to all of those involved."

INTEREL's Water Management System allows guests to have instant control over the water flow and temperature in their room. This means they can select personal water preferences with the simple touch of a button, instead of adjusting unknown basin and shower faucets to achieve a preferred temperature.

"In the UAE, the average water consumption per person per day is 550L, whereas tourists reach a staggering 679L with the main share of this consumption happening in the hotel room. Through INTEREL's online guest room water management solution, a hotel will be able to achieve digital guest controls, cost and consumption reduction through leveraging the benefits of IoT and Big Data – all while saving substantial amounts of water, decreasing overheads and enhancing guests' comfort and experience," Kriechbaumer added.

Hotels benefit from significant OPEX savings through reduced water and energy consumption, access to online real time water consumption and usage data, with the ability to adjust the system accordingly, as well as fewer leaks and a longer life for the property's plumbing infrastructure, as pipes within the room are no longer required to be under pressure. Along with these advantages comes a major CAPEX saving on the plumbing infrastructure of each room, as the innovative solution replaces the two traditional hot and cold pipes with one blended guest room water pipe system during the construction of the hotel.

Photo caption: At the awards ceremony, from left: Brijesh Dhruve, Chief Environment Officer, ENOC; Florian Kriechbaumer, INTEREL's Director, Operations & Development; Eng. Mohamed Al Hosani, MD of Tandeef; and Mark Hamill, Managing Director of Awards International.

Contact

Anne Bleeker

Managing Partner, In2 Consulting

Phone: +971 44558499

Send Email