Wanda Vista Istanbul Marks Wanda Hotels & Resorts' First Step toward Global Expansion
"Wanda Vista Istanbul is more than just the first Wanda hotel to be opened overseas; it is also the first brand we have marketed overseas. It marks another significant step toward our goal of becoming a respected international luxury hotel company from China," said Qian Jin, president of Wanda Hotels & Resorts.
Munir Ozkok, chairman of the Turkish company, Mar Yapi, said: "We are delighted to be working together with Wanda Hotels & Resorts, who has a clear competitive edge among hotel brands. Among 50 major cities in China where Wanda hotels operate, more than 50% of them have achieved outstanding performance, being the lead in the market. As China and Turkey move toward closer economic cooperation, I am confident Wanda Vista Istanbul will successfully offer oriental services that delight guests not only from China but from many other countries globally."
By the end of 2016, the number of luxury hotels owned and operated by Wanda Hotels & Resorts had reached 104 in China. Also, the company has re-launched its own brands, including the ultra-luxury brand Wanda Reign, luxury brand Wanda Vista, deluxe brand Wanda Realm, and lifestyle hotel brand Wanda Jin. As China's largest luxury hotel company, Wanda Hotels & Resorts believes that a greater goodness in life is achieved by treating each other with great respect and sincerity. An established industrial leader in China, Wanda Hotels & Resorts works to spread a hospitality approach that is embedded in Chinese culture. Today, Wanda Hotels & Resorts has six international projects, including those in the Gold Coast, Sydney, Chicago, Los Angeles and London. These international hotels are under the same brand, Wanda Vista, positioned as a luxury hotel brand for distinguished guests who relish extraordinary services in oriental elegance that seamlessly blends with local culture. Wanda Hotels & Resorts believes that hotel brands deeply rooted in China's cultural legacy will achieve wide recognition among international markets and global travelers.
About Wanda Hotels & Resorts
Founded in 2012, Wanda Hotels & Resorts endeavors to become a respected international luxury hotel company from China. This vision has been achieved through three business models of hotel owner, owner and operator, and management contracts based on its core values of "People, our business. We hold the highest conduct. We seek mutual growth and success." and corporate belief of "A greater goodness in life is achieved by treating each other with great respect and sincerity." as its. Wanda Hotels & Resorts manages four brands under its portfolio: the ultra-luxury brand Wanda Reign, luxury brand Wanda Vista, deluxe brand Wanda Realm, and lifestyle hotel brand Wanda Jin, all of which are dedicated to providing profound Chinese embedded service experiences and attentive guest services to travelers worldwide. By the end of 2016, Wanda Hotels & Resorts had over 100 high-end hotels in China, including business hotels and resorts under the management of over a dozen international hotel brands, and self-owned and managed hotels. By the end of 2020, Wanda Hotels & Resorts will own and manage over 160 hotels around the world, including Wanda Vista Hotels in Istanbul, London, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney and the Gold Coast.