Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has announced plans to open and operate a new hotel in San Francisco, California. Expected to open in the Summer of 2017, the San Francisco property will be managed by Virgin Hotels and developed by Paradigm Hotels Group.

Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal commented, "San Francisco is a dynamic, forward-thinking city that embodies so much of what Virgin Hotels stands for, and is already home to many fans of the Virgin brand. As a top domestic and international travel hub for both business and leisure alike, San Francisco is an ideal location for our next Virgin Hotel."

Located South of Market just steps from Yerba Buena Gardens, Virgin Hotels San Francisco will feature 196 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship space, The Commons Club; a coffee shop; numerous meeting spaces; and a rooftop bar.

"We're thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels as it continues its expansion around the world," added Jay Singh, Owner of Paradigm Hotels Group. "Virgin Hotels is a brand that knows what travelers want and it's exciting to bring this specific level of service to San Francisco."

Virgin Hotels San Francisco is a new build located at 250 Fourth Street, serving as neighbor to many cultural attractions within the area, as well as the Moscone Center. The hotel will also be in close proximity to the new Central Subway Station, which upon opening in 2019 will connect South of Market with Union Square and Chinatown.

Virgin Hotels Chicago opened in 2015, and the brand recently announced plans to open additional properties in New Orleans, Silicon Valley, Nashville, and Palm Springs. Hotels in Dallas and New York City are currently under construction, slated to open in 2018 and 2019, respectively.