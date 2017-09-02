Virgin Hotels to Open and Operate New San Francisco Property Developed by Paradigm Hotels Group
Located South of Market just steps from Yerba Buena Gardens, Virgin Hotels San Francisco will feature 196 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship space, The Commons Club; a coffee shop; numerous meeting spaces; and a rooftop bar.
"We're thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels as it continues its expansion around the world," added Jay Singh, Owner of Paradigm Hotels Group. "Virgin Hotels is a brand that knows what travelers want and it's exciting to bring this specific level of service to San Francisco."
Virgin Hotels San Francisco is a new build located at 250 Fourth Street, serving as neighbor to many cultural attractions within the area, as well as the Moscone Center. The hotel will also be in close proximity to the new Central Subway Station, which upon opening in 2019 will connect South of Market with Union Square and Chinatown.
Virgin Hotels Chicago opened in 2015, and the brand recently announced plans to open additional properties in New Orleans, Silicon Valley, Nashville, and Palm Springs. Hotels in Dallas and New York City are currently under construction, slated to open in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
About Virgin Hotels:
Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless,personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 40 years. Each property will intermix a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. For more information, please visit www.virginhotels.com.